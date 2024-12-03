Sampo plc, press release, 3 December 2024 at 10:00 am EET



Sampo's Christmas donation to the Red Cross



Sampo plc has donated EUR 50,000 to the Disaster Relief Fund of the Finnish Red Cross. The Disaster Relief Fund channels funds to helping people affected by natural disasters and conflicts worldwide. The Red Cross delivers humanitarian aid in the form of food, clean water and shelter for those in need. In addition, it trains volunteers, distributes cash grants and delivers field hospitals to crisis areas.

- This Christmas Sampo wants to do its part in helping people in the worst disaster areas all over the world. One of the themes of our sustainability programme is People and Communities and we aim to promote health, safety, and well-being. The Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund’s operations support this goal well, says Johanna Tynkkynen, Head of Sustainability at Sampo.

- I am very pleased with Sampo's significant donation. Funds from the Disaster Relief Fund are not tied to a specific country or target in advance, which is why the Red Cross can help quickly where help is most needed at any given time. Helping is possible with the support of donors, says Sirpa Solehmainen, Fundraising Director of the Finnish Red Cross.

The Finnish Red Cross is an impartial and independent non-governmental organisation that is a part of the global Red Cross and Red Crescent movement. In international disasters, aid is delivered by the International Red Cross together with the national Red Cross or Red Crescent societies.

