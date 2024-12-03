Vietnam Automatic Circuit Breakers Import Research Report 2024: Major Sources, Suppliers, Monthly Analysis, Contributing Factors, Forecasts 2021-2024 & 2024-2033

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Automatic Circuit Breakers Import Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam's total imports of automatic circuit breakers in 2023 exceeded USD 120 million, with low-voltage circuit breakers accounting for over USD 100 million and medium- to high-voltage circuit breakers approximately USD 20 million. From January to August 2024, imports continued to grow, with cumulative imports of low-voltage circuit breakers nearing USD 100 million and medium- to high-voltage circuit breakers exceeding USD 20 million. The former saw a year-on-year increase of around 40%, while the latter surpassed the total for the previous year.



The analysis shows that from 2021 to 2024, Vietnam's main sources of automatic circuit breaker imports included China, South Korea, and Singapore. Key exporters to Vietnam include LS Electric Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric Asia Pte Ltd., and Panasonic Eco Solution Information Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.



Major importers in Vietnam are manufacturers and distributors within the machinery and electronics industries. The publisher indicates key players such as LS Electric Vietnam Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric Vietnam, and Panasonic Electric Works Vietnam Co., Ltd.



As Vietnam's economy develops and industrialization accelerates, the market size for automatic circuit breakers in the country will continue to grow. The publisher predicts that, due to limited domestic production capacity, Vietnam's imports of automatic circuit breakers will further increase in the coming years.







The upstream and downstream industries of automatic circuit breakers are extensive. Upstream participants include producers of raw materials such as copper, silver, and plastics, as well as manufacturers of precision components like springs and contacts. Downstream applications span the power sector, electronics manufacturing, construction, and industrial automation. In residential and commercial buildings, MCBs are commonly installed in distribution panels to safeguard electrical circuits, while MCCBs and ACBs protect high-power equipment in industrial settings. According to the publisher, with the development of smart grids, smart circuit breakers are increasingly integrated into power monitoring systems to enhance energy management efficiency.



Automatic circuit breakers can also be classified based on operating voltage into low-voltage circuit breakers and medium- to high-voltage circuit breakers. Low-voltage circuit breakers are typically used in power systems with voltage levels below 1,000 volts, such as in residential buildings, commercial facilities, and general industrial equipment. Medium- and high-voltage circuit breakers, on the other hand, are primarily utilized in distribution systems and substations operating at 10 kilovolts or above to ensure the stable operation of power transmission networks and heavy industrial facilities. According to the publisher, the automatic circuit breaker market in Vietnam is expanding steadily alongside the country's economic growth.



Various circuit breakers are certified according to different standards (e.g., IEC or UL) to ensure global market compliance. The publisher identifies the leading global circuit breaker manufacturers as Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton, and General Electric (GE). These companies dominate the market and continue to expand their presence in emerging markets.



Vietnam's automatic circuit breaker market relies heavily on imports. The publisher indicates that the local electrical industry in Vietnam is still in its developmental stages, lacking the technical expertise and scaled production capacity to fully meet domestic demand. As a result, most circuit breakers and electrical protection devices are imported.

The Vietnamese government is actively promoting the construction of power network infrastructure, driving the implementation of multiple power generation and supply projects. With the expansion of Vietnam's power infrastructure and the growing demand for electrical safety in residential and commercial buildings, the market for automatic circuit breakers is expected to grow further. This rising demand is also closely linked to advancements in industrial automation and smart buildings in Vietnam.



