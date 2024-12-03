KVH Introduces TracNet™ Coastal and TracNet Coastal Pro 5G/Wi-Fi Terminals and Cellular Data Plans

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI), today introduced its TracNet Coastal and TracNet Coastal Pro terminals, expanding its extensive multi-channel portfolio of maritime products and services with a cellular/Wi-Fi system. TracNet Coastal, which utilizes exclusive KVH Fusion eSIM technology, is a high-performance, single-cable, marine-grade cellular/Wi-Fi solution offering connectivity in 135 countries. In addition to serving as a standalone hybrid communication system, TracNet Coastal is ideal for a hybrid enhancement when coupled with VSAT and low earth orbit (LEO) services.

“The demand for faster, more reliable connectivity is growing for business and personal communications at sea, including the expectation of a home streaming experience onboard,” says Chad Impey, KVH’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Global Support. “TracNet Coastal delivers cellular speeds as fast as 300 Mbps down and data costs as low as $1 per gigabyte. In addition, TracNet Coastal’s high-gain Wi-Fi bridge in the antenna enables vessels to benefit from the speed and often zero cost of Wi-Fi in port or the marina. As a result, TracNet Coastal is an easy upgrade or backup to current onboard LEO solutions and a powerful standalone alternative.”

TracNet Coastal provides multi-channel connectivity with its integrated cellular/Wi-Fi system and intelligent hybrid switching. This technology allows customers to save data by automatically switching to the marina Wi-Fi network when the vessel is in port. It can create a versatile, intelligent hybrid network with easy integration with additional WAN connections such as Starlink, OneWeb, the KVH ONE® global HTS network, and others, using the TracNet Coastal Pro Hub or KVH CommBox™ Edge Communications Gateway. The DC-powered marinized system features a single cable and optional unique mounting brackets, making installation quick and straightforward.

“The exclusive KVH Fusion eSIM gives us the ability to continuously deliver the best pricing, performance, and expanded coverage over the air, without customers ever needing to fumble with physical SIM cards,” explains James Tavares, KVH’s Senior Director, Engineering. “With this technology, TracNet Coastal can automatically provision an array of cellular services and intelligently switch among them based on geographic location or other parameters, delivering a truly maintenance-free and seamless global cellular service.”

TracNet Coastal is available in two configurations:

TracNet Coastal

Highly affordable standalone, self-contained system

Uses a belowdeck Power-over-Ethernet injector

High-gain 5G/LTE antennas and a high-performance Wi-Fi bridge in a compact radome, with intelligent hybrid switching between each

Supports Wi-Fi calling via supported phones, provided an external Wi-Fi network is connected

TracNet Coastal Pro

The more advanced system employs the same above-deck antenna unit with added features to support standalone use and operate as the hybrid hub for additional WANs

The DC-powered TracNet Hub delivers intelligent hybrid switching between 5G, Wi-Fi, and up to two additional alternative networks, such as Starlink, OneWeb, VSAT, Iridium, or others

Belowdeck Wi-Fi and Ethernet router for onboard networking

Native support for Wi-Fi calling via supported phones

Includes two slots for user-supplied SIM cards, providing exceptional flexibility

“TracNet Coastal and TracNet Coastal Pro offer powerful solutions for marinas and coastal waters,” Impey concludes. “They are designed for those looking to enhance their current connectivity solutions or to upgrade to a faster, more reliable experience on coastal waters and in port.”

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc. is a global leader in maritime and mobile connectivity delivered via the KVH ONE network. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and more than a dozen offices around the globe. KVH provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, military/government, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracNet, TracPhone®, and TracVision® product lines, the KVH ONE OpenNet Program for non-KVH antennas, AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS), and the KVH Link crew wellbeing content service.

