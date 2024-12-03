Rehmann Foundation Grants $100,000 to Support Local Organizations

TROY, Mich., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nonprofit Rehmann Foundation today announced that it has awarded $100,000 in grants to nine outstanding organizations in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida. Each organization received a gift between $5,000-$15,000 in honor of this year’s Day of Giving.

“We started the Rehmann Foundation because of our firm’s commitment to giving back to the community,” said Rehmann CEO Stacie Kwaiser. “The annual Day of Giving allows us an opportunity to reinforce our connections to local organizations and thank them for the essential work they do.”

The 2024 grant recipients, nominated by Rehmann associates, exemplify the three pillars of the Rehmann Foundation – education, development, and community. The organizations receiving grants this year include:

Affinity Mentoring

Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program

IDignity, Inc.

Lighthouse Central Florida

Maumee Valley Country Day School

New Horizons Southwest Florida, Inc.

Saginaw Valley State University

The Children’s Center

Winning Futures



“We are proud to support such worthy organizations, all doing vital work in the communities they serve, where Rehmann also has a presence,” said Randy Rupp, Rehmann Foundation President. “Each recipient has demonstrated a commitment to addressing critical community needs and creating long-term impact, and we hope these grants will assist them in fostering positive change.”

Contact: Holly Shier

248.458.7923

holly.shier@rehmann.com