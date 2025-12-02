Rehmann Foundation Grants Over $100K to Support Local Organizations

TROY, Mich., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rehmann Foundation , the nonprofit arm of the Rehmann advisory firm, is proud to announce that it awarded over $100,000 in grants to eleven outstanding organizations in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida. Each organization received a gift between $5,000-$15,000 in honor of this year’s Giving Tuesday.

“We launched the Rehmann Foundation to reflect our firm’s deep commitment to supporting our communities,” said Rehmann CEO Stacie Kwaiser. “The annual Day of Giving is a chance to strengthen our partnerships with local organizations and show our appreciation for the vital contributions they make.”

The 2025 grant recipients , nominated by Rehmann associates, exemplify the three pillars of the Rehmann Foundation: Education, Community, and Economic Impact. The organizations receiving grants this year include:

“The Rehmann Foundation is proud to collaborate with organizations that play such an important role in strengthening the communities we share,” said Michelle Fowler, President of the Rehmann Foundation. “These grantees exemplify commitment to addressing key challenges and building sustainable progress, and we’re pleased to support their efforts.”

The Rehmann Foundation was founded in 2021 with a mission to make a tangible difference by advancing educational opportunities, propelling economic development and strengthening communities. Through various partnerships with like-minded organizations, the foundation strives to empower individuals who represent diverse backgrounds and experiences.

To learn more about The Rehmann Foundation visit, www.rehmann.com .

