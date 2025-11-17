Rehmann Announces Business Combination With Teeling & Co.

TROY, Mich., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rehmann , a fully integrated professional advisory firm, announced today its plans to combine with Teeling & Co. , a CPA firm in Tampa, effective January 1, 2026. The combination comes on the heels of Rehmann’s integration in June 2025 with Vero Beach accounting firm Kmetz, Elwell, Graham & Associates (KEGA) and demonstrates Rehmann’s vision for continuing growth and partnership in the region. The combination with Teeling & Co. also underscores Rehmann’s commitment to providing leadership opportunities for women, for which the firm was recognized as a 2025 Best CPA Firm for Equity Leadership by the Accounting MOVE Project for the sixth consecutive year.

Teeling & Co. was co-founded in 2017 by Barbara Teeling and her daughter Ashlie Teeling, both CPAs with decades of experience and accounting degrees from the University of South Florida. Having established a reputation for personalized service and expertise, Teeling & Co. serves business owners, executives, and independent professionals, with a particular emphasis on guiding entrepreneurs through the life cycle of their businesses. Their firm specializes in tax planning, accounting solutions, CFO outsourcing, and succession planning.

“Harnessing the entrepreneurial spirit is an important part of our culture at Rehmann, and Barbara and Ashlie describe themselves as ‘entrepreneurs serving entrepreneurs.’ They also value client service as highly as we do,” said Stacie Kwaiser, CEO of Rehmann. “Their associates will bring additional talent and knowledge to our firm, most notably in the areas of financial and accounting solutions, tax compliance, and fractional CFO services. We are excited to work with Barbara, Ashlie and their team as we continue to expand our presence in Florida.”

Teeling & Co.’s employees will remain with the firm, and although the company will assume the Rehmann name, it will continue to operate at its current location.

“I was immediately drawn to Rehmann because our cultures are so similar, especially when it comes to its unwavering commitment to its clients and staff,” said Barbara Teeling. “One benefit of being a mother-daughter team is the transfer of knowledge and continuing legacy. By joining Rehmann, we’re participating in a larger repository of knowledge, which will allow us to offer our clients a more robust services team, and further solidify our legacy.”

Sharing Rehmann’s dedication to the communities it serves, both Barbara and Ashlie Teeling are active in local organizations that provide support and protection to children effected by abuse and neglect, including Safety Bears 4 Kids and Mary Lee’s House, which recognized Ashlie as Partner of the Year in 2023. Ashlie also serves on the Board of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

“We’ve always wanted to stay independent, and combining with Rehmann affords us the ability to keep up with technology and talent without drastic changes for our clients,” said Ashlie Teeling. “Rehmann shares our people-first culture, entrepreneurial vision, technologies, and clientele. At the same time, the partnership will allow us to offer ancillary services under one umbrella and open the opportunity to serve new industries.”

