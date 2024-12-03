Ring Precision is Awarded Precision Round Tooling Company of the Year for 2024

JAMESTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Precision, (the “Company”), a leader in manufacturing precision round tooling, punches and dies, has been named the Precision Round Tooling Company of the Year for 2024 by Manufacturing Technology Insights. This prestigious award recognizes Ring Precision's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction within the precision tooling industry.

This award highlights Ring Precision’s continued advancements in precision manufacturing, driven by its state-of-the-art equipment, innovative techniques, and the extensive expertise of its dedicated team. By offering a comprehensive, full-service development-to-production manufacturing solution for tooling with complex specifications, the company delivers seamless, high-quality custom solutions. Serving a diverse range of industries, including medical devices, battery, aerospace, consumer products, and sporting goods.

“This award is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and innovation,” said CEO, Mark Rauenzahn at Ring Precision. “It underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of precision tooling while fostering strong relationships with our customers. We are honored to be recognized for our contributions to the industry.”

Manufacturing Technology Insights selects winners based on a rigorous evaluation of innovation, technical expertise, and market impact. This recognition reflects Ring Precision's ability to adapt to evolving industry needs while maintaining a legacy of superior manufacturing and performance.

For more information about Ring Precision and its award-winning solutions, visit www.RingPrecision.com

About Ring Precision

Founded in 1946, Ring Precision specializes in the design and manufacture of high-quality precision round tooling, punches, and dies. With a strong reputation for excellence and decades of experience, Ring Precision delivers solutions that meet the demanding standards of diverse industries, including medical devices, battery, aerospace, consumer products and sporting goods. Our expansive manufacturing facility, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and the latest in automatic and robotic CNC technology, reinforces our position as an industry leader committed to exceptional quality.