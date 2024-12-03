Applied Materials Issues Statement on Latest U.S. Export Regulations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. issued the following statement today regarding updated export regulations for semiconductor technology, announced by the United States government on Dec. 2, 2024:

Based on our initial assessment of the impact of these new regulations, Applied Materials is not changing the guided ranges of our first quarter of fiscal 2025 business outlook provided in our Nov. 14, 2024 financial results press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Applied Materials

Contact:

