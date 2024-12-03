Volaris Group Acquires Orkis

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group (Volaris) today announced the acquisition of Orkis, a France-based (Aix-en-Provence) provider of Digital Asset Management software, cataloguing and premium hosting services for government administration, defense, aeronautics, luxury goods, hospitality and local government authorities.

In 1995, André Capurro partnered with two associates and acquired the company from Bertin Group (former hardware manufacturer for industrials), with the plan to accelerate the commercialization of the current dimensional image analysis solution and make a strategic move to value-added digital asset management software. In 2013, Orkis secured its first major contract with French government. This deal demonstrated the success that Ajaris — Orkis’ main software platform — could have in defense, national security and weaponry-related projects and positioned Orkis as top supplier for French blue-chip companies.

“Joining Volaris Group gives Orkis an incredible opportunity to build a DAM leader in Europe, drawing on a prestigious customer base and capitalizing on the investment in software innovation that we have been making for over 25 years,” said Founder and CEO of Orkis André Capurro.

The core solution of Orkis is Ajaris, a full web suite boosted by artificial intelligence (pattern recognition and cataloguing) to deliver to content professionals (IP, marketing, communication and PR departments, and internal agencies) a premium digital asset management experience for pictures, videos and audio. Ajaris solution is increasingly delivered in SaaS mode with premium hosting services, while Orkis keeps working in on-premise mode for some segments — such as the defense and nuclear industries.

“As a vertical market company, Orkis fits very well in Volaris Group’s portfolio,” said Rémy Jacquier, Portfolio Manager at Volaris Group. “We look forward to supporting the Orkis team in advancing their vision for the Government Administration, Luxury industry and Local Authorities market while we continue to write their compelling success story.”

About Orkis

As historical first mover and continuous innovator in Digital Asset Management in France, Orkis provides Ajaris web suite software and expert cataloguing services. Ajaris is a turnkey DAM solution that includes sovereign hosting, artificial intelligence and high security non-intrusive technology.

About Volaris Group

Volaris Group acquires, strengthens and develops software providers for vertical markets. As a division of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is focused on helping companies grow in their respective markets, whether through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, through day-to-day operations, or through bolt-on acquisitions. Find out more at www.volarisgroup.com.