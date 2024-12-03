Eos Energy Closes $303.5 Million Loan Guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Energy to Support Project AMAZE and American Made Manufacturing Expansion

Loan supports next phase of Company’s growth, expected to bring annual production capacity to 8 GWh, meeting long duration battery energy storage systems’ growing demand

First Title 17 Battery loan closed under the current administration after an application and approval process that began in January 2021

Loan supports innovative technology development and closes 15 months after conditional loan commitment and detailed due diligence review

Eos’ technology combined with Cerberus Capital Management and DOE funding addresses critical needs essential to long-term United States energy security

TURTLE CREEK, Pa., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the “Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced the successful closing of a $303.5 million loan guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (“DOE”) Loan Programs Office (“LPO”) (“the DOE loan”), marking the first Title 17 battery loan closed under the current administration. The DOE loan is a key step in advancing Project American Made Zinc Energy (AMAZE) and is expected to fund the expansion of Eos’ manufacturing capacity to 8 GWh by 2027 to meet the growing demand for longer duration battery energy storage systems.

“Five years ago, we made the strategic decision to bring our manufacturing operations back to the U.S. from China – a move that has been transformative to our business and positioned Eos at the forefront of the American manufacturing renaissance,” said Eos Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo. “Since then, we’ve made significant advancements in our battery technology, retooled our manufacturing facilities for greater efficiency, and established a U.S.- based supply chain with over 90% domestic content, all of which has brought us to this milestone today with the DOE. The DOE loan provides capital to scale our operations to meet the surging demand for reliable, long-duration energy storage solutions, all while supporting American manufacturing.”

According to Fortune Business Insights, the battery energy storage system market in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD $31.4 billion by 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of renewable energy and the need for enhanced grid stability. To meet this demand, the Company, backed by its September 30, 2024, $589 million order backlog and $14.2 billion commercial pipeline, plans to use the funding to build four fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing lines. With one line already in commercial operation and having achieved 10-second battery manufacturing cycle times, these lines are expected to enable the production of Eos’ zinc-based batteries designed to offer a reliable, cost-effective, and safe alternative to incumbent technologies and support the transition to a more sustainable energy grid.

Project AMAZE is designed to position Eos at the forefront of the clean energy transition, with the Company’s goal of achieving 8 GWh of capacity by 2027, driven by increasing customer demand. The final loan guarantee amount of $303.5 million is lower than the amount in the Company’s August 2023 conditional commitment driven by Project AMAZE operational costs coming in lower than forecast and the addition of the strategic investment by Cerberus Capital Management announced in June 2024. With the DOE’s backing and the Delayed Draw Term Loan from Cerberus, Eos believes it has the foundational capital necessary to drive long-term, profitable growth. Together, these partnerships are driving forward the Company’s mission to accelerate the clean energy transition and address critical needs vital to the long-term energy security of the United States.

Eos Chief Financial Officer Nathan Kroeker added, “We are thrilled to reach this important milestone, which we view as a strong endorsement of Eos’ proprietary Z3™ technology and our ability to manufacture in the U.S. Closing on the loan marks a key achievement in executing our multi-phase capital strategy. The DOE loan guarantee, alongside our strategic investment from Cerberus, is expected to provide the capital required to build a profitable manufacturing business and supports our progress as we execute the Project AMAZE roadmap.”

Eos’ manufacturing expansion under Project AMAZE is poised to meet growing customer demand while generating significant economic benefits in the Mon Valley, supporting long-term sustainable growth in the energy storage sector. From just two employees in 2019, the Company has transformed an empty building in the region into a world-class clean energy manufacturing hub, with an over 250-person full time employee workforce in Turtle Creek. The project is expected to maintain and create up to 1,000 temporary and permanent jobs, including numerous apprenticeship opportunities through Eos’ Clean Energy Careers Program, in partnership with local high schools, trade schools, and workforce development programs.

LOAN DETAILS

The key terms and conditions of the DOE loan are summarized below:

Amount $303.5 million Lower than previously announced conditional commitment driven by operating costs coming in below forecast and the addition of the strategic investment by Cerberus Capital Management announced in June 2024 Structured as a four-Tranche loan facility with multiple disbursements to cover 80% of “Eligible Costs” in accordance with LPO regulations, with each Tranche structured to address the construction, startup and shakedown of a separate automated production line The initial funding under the DOE loan, which is expected within 45 days, will reimburse the Company for 80% of “Eligible Costs” paid by the Company in connection with the automated line installed earlier this Summer (Line 1)

Interest Rate U.S. Treasury rate based Maturity Date



June 15, 2034 Other Items Customary covenants and events of defaults for a project finance loan facility

Customary conditions precedent to each advance for a project finance loan facility

Haynes Boone, LLP served as Eos’ legal advisor.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. It is safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable, manufactured in the U.S., and the core of our innovative systems that today provides utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

