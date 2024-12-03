Electrify Expo Expands E-Bike Demo Experiences to Include Dealers and Bike Shops for 2025 Season

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, is excited to announce a significant enhancement to its E-Bike Demo offerings for the 2025 season. Beginning next year, the E-Bike Demo Zone, previously exclusive only to OEMs, will now welcome participation from dealers and bike shops across all eight markets on the 2025 tour season.

The expansion of the E-Bike Demo Zone comes in response to the overwhelming number of requests from local dealers eager to offer e-bike demos to shoppers searching for their favorite e-bike at Electrify Expo. By opening demo opportunities to dealers and bike shops, attendees will experience an expanded variety of electric bikes to test ride and explore, as well as access to exclusive deals, promotions and rebates unique to each market that only dealers and bike shops can offer.

“Many of the E-Bike OEMs that participate at Electrify Expo have a direct-to-consumer business model and therefore benefit from significant revenue at our festivals via sales to our attendees shopping for e-bikes,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “Our attendees are primarily mid-purchase funnel and are in the mindset to purchase so we want to give them a wide selection of bikes to choose from. By including dealers and bike shops, we’re broadening the range of e-bikes offered for demos and are supporting the local communities at each of our eight event locations. Local dealers know what people in their markets want when making a purchase so they are uniquely positioned to answer questions and provide valuable guidance to Electrify Expo’s attendees.”

The E-Bike Demo Zone is one of the most popular experiences at Electrify Expo and continually produces over 10,000 demos at each Electrify Expo location, with some events experiencing even higher numbers. Due to the E-Bike Zone’s popularity, Electrify Expo will limit the number of E-Bike OEMs, dealers and bike shops able to participate. OEMs, dealers and bike shops interested in participating can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration for more information and secure space while it lasts.

The full tour schedule for 2025:

March 22-23: Orlando, FL

April 12-13: Phoenix, AZ

May 24-25: Dallas, TX **new city

June 21-22: Los Angeles, CA

July 12-13: Seattle, WA

August 23-24: San Francisco, CA

September 13-14: Chicago, IL **new city

October 17-19: New York, NY

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers curious about EVs and technology come to experience the thrill of all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands through hands-on activations and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique space for consumers to explore and understand the latest in electrification and alternative energy and technology. Leading global brands and startups join Electrify Expo to connect with consumers who are shopping for or considering a shift to electric. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on X , Facebook and Instagram .

