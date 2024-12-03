New Study Suggests Financial Incentives Fail to Drive Meaningful Engagement in Employer-Sponsored Weight-Management Programs

Dallas, TX, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data presented recently at The Obesity Society Annual Meeting in San Antonio found that although financial incentives drive individuals to register for an employer-sponsored online weight-loss program, they have a low-to-moderate effect on engagement and no significant impact on weight loss. These results were presented by obesity researchers from Wondr Health, an industry leader in digital behavioral support and weight-loss management for full-spectrum weight and obesity care.



The objective of the study was to investigate whether organizations that provide financial incentives have higher adoption rates, online class attendance and maximum weight loss. Ten employers using Wondr, the employer-sponsored weight-loss program, offered financial incentives for class attendance (9,623 total participants) and 63 employers did not (45,471 total participants). Financial incentives ranged from $5-$170 in the form of wellness points or dollars.



Average sign-up rate

With financial incentives: 4.9%

Without financial incentives: 3.4%

Average online class attendance

With financial incentives: 9.4 classes

Without financial incentives: 8.8 classes

Average weight loss

With financial incentives: 3.7%

Without financial incentives: 3.6%

These findings support a recent pulse survey conducted by Wondr Health that found ongoing rewards and incentives to be top motivators to engage individuals in employer-sponsored health and wellness programs.



“While financial incentives may help employers drive adoption of wellness programs, that alone will not move the needle for long-term program results,” said Tim Church, MD, MPH, PhD, study investigator and Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “More is needed to motivate people to stay engaged and see weight-loss results.”

Rewards that focus on behavioral change and support have the potential to increase engagement and ultimately weight loss. Wondr Health recently introduced a new and improved rewards program centered around behavioral change to encourage, support and recognize Wondr participants for their commitment to health and sustainable weight loss. The program is designed to fuel motivation and drive meaningful engagement in Wondr, leading to a healthier, happier and more productive workforce. Rewards include items that reinforce behavioral change related to nutrition, hydration, activity, stress and sleep, such as yoga mats, exercise bands, wireless earbuds, smoothie blenders, water bottles, white noise machines, Wondr t-shirts and hats.



For more information, visit www.wondrhealth.com.



About Wondr Health

Wondr Health improves access to digital, evidence-based behavioral support and weight-loss medication management for full-spectrum weight and obesity care. Born in the benefits space 15+ years ago, Wondr starts with behavior change to treat the root cause of chronic health conditions, improve health outcomes and quality of life, and prevent and reduce health-care costs. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, Wondr helps everyone achieve long-term weight loss, improve movement, reduce stress and anxiety, build healthy eating habits, get better sleep, and more. For more information, visit www.wondrhealth.com.