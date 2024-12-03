Fiverr Launches First-Ever Nonprofit Hub to Support a Surge in the Creation of New Nonprofit Organizations

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today launched today its first-ever Nonprofit Hub , Fiverr for Nonprofits, coinciding with Giving Tuesday, to meet the evolving operational needs of the growing nonprofit sector1. The new hub will offer discounts to nonprofits using the Fiverr platform, spotlight specialized freelance talent, provide helpful resources and case studies, and support organizations as they navigate their growth plans in 2025 and beyond.

"Nonprofit organizations are navigating increasingly complex challenges, ranging from limited resources, staffing shortages, and employee well-being," said Micha Kaufman, Founder and CEO of Fiverr. "As a result, organizations are now struggling to operate and deliver effective impact. By leveraging Fiverr’s new Nonprofit Hub, any leader from across the world can gain insight from our data and community of skilled freelancers to build resilient and adaptable organizations equipped for long-term success."

New research from Fiverr, which surveyed 1,503 nonprofit leaders, sheds light on the state of the nonprofit workforce. Key findings from the new report include:

An overwhelming 99% of respondents shared that making a wrong full-time hire poses risks to the organization. Decreased productivity (40%), damage to reputation (36%), a negative impact on morale (36%), and mission drift (35%) are the most common. However, legal and compliance risks (25%), wasted resources (22%), and a loss of institutional knowledge (10%) are also cited.

Over half (54%) of NGO leaders say their employees regularly experience burnout and 24% say they sometimes do, showing that employee health is another challenge.

81% of respondents said their organization has seen a positive impact on its ability to adapt to new demands and unexpected events and workload when using freelancers.

31% of respondents shared that freelancers provided access to special skills, 26% shared freelancers provided faster turnaround times for work, and 27% confirmed freelancers are more cost-effective than full-time hires.

The most common roles that nonprofits are filling with freelancers are web development and maintenance (18%), voice-over services (16%), AI skills and services (16%), community outreach and engagement (15%), and program evaluation and impact assessment (15%).



Fiverr’s Nonprofit Hub provides a robust destination of resources for organizations, including:

Discounts on Nonprofit Tools: Organizations that apply with nonprofit status on the platform will receive $50 in Fiverr credits to get started and receive $50 back in credit for every $500 spent, in addition to discounts on programs like Adobe, Wordpress, and more.

Organizations that apply with nonprofit status on the platform will receive $50 in Fiverr credits to get started and receive $50 back in credit for every $500 spent, in addition to discounts on programs like Adobe, Wordpress, and more. Professional, Vetted Freelance Talent: Organizations can easily connect with a pool of skilled freelancers with direct nonprofit experience and have been vetted for quality. Nonprofits with Fiverr Pro accounts will receive personalized freelancer recommendations based on their current needs and goals.

Organizations can easily connect with a pool of skilled freelancers with direct nonprofit experience and have been vetted for quality. Nonprofits with Fiverr Pro accounts will receive personalized freelancer recommendations based on their current needs and goals. Educational Resources and Articles: Along with the new report “Unlocking Nonprofit Potential with Freelance Talent”, nonprofits at every stage, can access curated articles, guides, and toolkits – from how to navigate 501(c)(3) incorporation to social media strategies to essential tools for nonprofit fundraising.



In 2024, nearly 35,000 buyers from nonprofit organizations had 127,000 orders fulfilled by freelancers on Fiverr. To learn more about Fiverr's Nonprofit Hub and to access its resources today, click here .

Methodology

Fiverr, in partnership with Censuswide, conducted a comprehensive survey to explore the perceptions and utilization of freelancers within NGOs. The survey targeted 1,503 business leaders (middle management and above) in NGOs across the USA, UK, Germany, and France, conducted from April 19 to May 2, 2024. Participants were aged 18 and older, excluding sole traders to focus on organizational decision-makers. Data was collected through structured online questionnaires designed to gather detailed responses on freelancer utilization, strategic involvement, perceived barriers, and overall impact on NGO operations.

