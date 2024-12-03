OSS Announces Follow-On Order and Design Win from a Leading Defense Contractor in Asia for an Autonomous Maritime Application

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (“OSS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced a new order from a leading defense contractor in Asia. The initial amount of the new purchase order is valued at $200,000, with deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. OSS expects several additional orders from this customer in 2025 and 2026 of similar or greater amounts.

OSS is supporting the defense contractor’s all-in-one modular system designed to convert manned vessels into unmanned surface vessels (USV) for autonomous missions. The application integrates various mission controls and payloads for a wide range of applications to support defense, public safety, and security operations, allowing vessels to maneuver autonomously, intelligently and safely at sea. OSS will initially provide 8U of hardware for each USV, which includes two rugged 3U Short Depth Servers (SDS) and two redundant ethernet switches for high-speed data ingest and interpretation of data from over 30 cameras. The rugged system from OSS is designed to perform reliably in an ambient temperature of over 40°C, and delivers the necessary computing power to support the USV’s computer vision and navigation system.

“We believe that our rugged Enterprise Class compute solutions and experience are uniquely positioned to support this application. USVs are operating in harsh environments with high levels of ambient temperature, moisture, and corrosion, while requiring Enterprise Class compute power to operate autonomously, intelligently and safely. We look forward to supporting this program and future programs as this major Asian defense contractor further deploys unmanned solutions for maritime and other applications,” stated OSS CEO, Mike Knowles.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the fitness of OSS’ products for unmanned maritime applications, the volume of future orders (if any) from this defense contractor, actual revenue derived from current and expected orders, timing of shipments and revenue and technical specifications of the final solution. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



