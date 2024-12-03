Water Automation and Instrumentation Industry Research Report 2024: Global Market to Surpass $40 Billion by 2030 - Development of Advanced Sorting and De-inking Technologies Creating New Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Automation and Instrumentation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Water Automation and Instrumentation Market is poised for significant growth, with the DCL segment projected to reach US$4.3 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9%. Similarly, the PLC segment is expected to grow at a robust 10.6% CAGR over the next seven years. Regional analysis reveals notable growth in the U.S. market, valued at $5.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to achieve an impressive 15% CAGR, reaching $8.3 Billion by 2030. Other key regions experiencing growth include Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This report offers comprehensive market data, providing an independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. It features in-depth regional analysis, detailing trends and opportunities across major markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Profiles of major companies, including Inframark, LLC, McKay Group, and Sistema Azud SA, are also included. Additionally, complimentary updates are available for one year, ensuring readers remain informed about the latest market developments.

By purchasing this report, readers gain access to a thorough analysis of the global water automation and instrumentation market, covering all key geographic regions and market segments. It provides competitive insights into the presence and strategies of major players across different regions. Furthermore, the report highlights future trends and drivers, offering actionable insights to help identify new revenue opportunities and inform strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 223 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Water Automation and Instrumentation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Inframark, LLC

McKay Group

Sistema Azud SA

South East Water Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

