Seneca Polytechnic named as a Greater Toronto’s Top Employer for the 16th time

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic’s relentless focus on a great employee experience has been recognized once again with the institution named a Greater Toronto’s Top Employer for the 16th time.

This prestigious award is considered the benchmark for workplace best practices in Toronto and its surrounding area, honouring organizations that excel in employee experience, human resources and workplace policy.

Working at Seneca means being part of a culture of innovation. Seneca’s progressive approach to flexible work fosters collaboration through beautiful on-campus shared spaces and advanced technology that supports hybrid work. Employees are encouraged to experiment and bring their innovative concepts to life. Seneca’s support of lifelong learning also means employees are given regular opportunities to learn from industry thought leaders and from each other.

The Greater Toronto’s Top Employers evaluation considers factors such as work atmosphere, health benefits, employee communications, skills development and community involvement.

“Seneca is dedicated to nurturing a supportive and dynamic workplace, where excellence is recognized and employees can thrive,” said Caroline Riley, Vice-President, Human Resources. “Our 16th recognition as a Greater Toronto’s Top Employer is a testament to Seneca’s outstanding work environment.”

Seneca offers an excellent selection of benefits to its employees. These include a 93% salary top-up for 52 weeks of parental leave, 80% tuition reimbursement up to $25,000 and up to one year of professional development leave.

In an article published today in The Globe and Mail, two employees, who are also Seneca graduates, spoke about their positive experiences at Seneca. Natasha Binns, Director of Events and Special Projects, talked about opportunities for growth at Seneca and the trust, belief, respect and confidence that the leaders have in employees. Michael Rotondo, Co-Chair, School of Aviation, commented on his journey from graduate to academic co-chair and Seneca’s culture of innovation and collaboration.

The Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is conducted by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: that’s Seneca Polytechnic. Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

