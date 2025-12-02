Seneca Polytechnic and York Regional Police advance partnership with learning and research opportunities

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic and York Regional Police (YRP) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), expanding the partnership between the two organizations.

As part of the MoU, YRP will help shape Seneca’s Police Foundations curriculum through experiential learning opportunities, joint training initiatives, collaborative research projects and guest lectures.

YRP will also be donating $10,000 to Seneca to establish a scholarship fund to support female students pursuing studies in Police Foundations, in part to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the first female officer joining the YRP ranks.

“Today’s announcement marks an exciting new chapter for Seneca and the YRP, built on our decades of partnership, shared values and our common goal of strengthening our communities through learning and service,” said David Agnew, President of Seneca Polytechnic. “This memorandum creates even more opportunities for Seneca students to learn from dedicated professionals and prepare for great careers in public safety. We are grateful to the YRP for their commitment to the next generation of policing professionals.”

“York Regional Police is proud to collaborate with Seneca Polytechnic to further enhance learning opportunities for their students,” says Chief Jim MacSween, York Regional Police. “YRP will continue to support opportunities which allow students to further their learning, and we are excited to be part of this process, to provide real-world experience and expertise to students enrolled in Seneca’s Police Foundations program. Through this new partnership, we hope to inspire a new generation to consider a career in policing by empowering these young leaders to employ what they’ve learned to help create a safe and secure community for us all.”

This partnership reflects Seneca’s ongoing mission to combine academic excellence with experiential learning, ensuring students graduate ready to thrive in dynamic careers and make a meaningful difference in their communities.

