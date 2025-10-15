Seneca’s software engineering degree earns top-tier accreditation

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic’s Bachelor of Engineering – Software Engineering program has been accredited by the Canadian Engineering Accreditation Board (CEAB) for the maximum possible term of three years.

An exceptional achievement for a first-time submission, this milestone reflects the excellence of the curriculum, the dedication of faculty and the talent of Seneca students.

“This accreditation is a testament to the rigorous academic standards and industry-informed learning experiences students will find within this program,” says Dr. Kacem Habiballah, Dean, Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering Technology. “Our commitment to innovation, hands-on learning, human skills and industry engagement is embedded in this program ensuring our graduates are not only career-ready but world-ready.”

Recognized internationally, CEAB is a standing committee of Engineers Canada, responsible for accrediting undergraduate engineering programs across the country. CEAB accreditation ensures that programs meet national standards and that graduates are academically qualified to pursue licensure as Professional Engineers (P.Eng.), enabling mobility for Canadian engineering graduates around the world.

Seneca’s Bachelor of Engineering – Software Engineering program is a four-year honours degree offered through Seneca’s School of Software Design & Data Science. The program prepares students to design, build, implement and maintain complex software systems that are efficient, reliable and secure. With a strong emphasis on AI, students gain expertise in data mining, machine learning and engineering design.

Graduates of the program are prepared for careers in sectors such as software development, healthcare, automotive, aerospace and financial services, and are academically qualified to begin the process of becoming licensed professional engineers in Canada.

Learn more about the Bachelor of Engineering – Software Engineering program at senecapolytechnic.ca/BSA.

