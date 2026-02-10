Canadian Armed Forces training group and Seneca Polytechnic to collaborate on AI initiatives

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic and the Military Personnel Generation Training Group (MPGTG) have signed a memorandum of co-operation (MOC) to work together to expand training opportunities for members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

The new agreement will offer Seneca’s AI-powered tools, already used by its students and employees, to MPGTG training partners. These will be integrated into various training environments, enhancing how current CAF members and future recruits are trained.

The MOC was signed at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden by Colonel Melissa Ramessar, Commander, CFB Borden, MPGTG and David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic. Also in attendance was Chief Warrant Officer Jeremy Peters with Michelle Hutt, Vice-President, Academic and Radha Krishnan, Vice-President, Students and CIO attending the signing for Seneca.

“MPGTG plays a vital role in training and educating members of the CAF for front line occupations,” said President Agnew. “We are delighted to have a role in this essential work for our national security and sharing our expertise in AI to benefit members of the military and, by extension, all Canadians.”

MPGTG and CFB Borden leadership recently visited Seneca, witnessing its AI tools in action. During the visit, there were interactive demonstrations of several innovative technologies. These foundational tools will now be brought to MPGTG teams to support development and training, as well as enhancing preparedness for evolving operational demands.

“This memorandum of cooperation strengthens MPGTG’s ability to enhance our training as we prepare for significant growth in the years ahead,” said Major John Wyville, Head of Capability, Development, and Sustainment, Canadian Forces Training Development Centre. “Partnering with Seneca Polytechnic allows us to leverage leading academic and technological expertise to ensure our military personnel receive the most relevant, adaptive, and future-focused training possible.”

Seneca is a leader in the use of AI in postsecondary education. The institution recently announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft to enhance learning and innovation while helping students achieve their career goals, and classes are now running in the new Master of Artificial Intelligence Design & Development program – Seneca's first-ever master’s degree.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic.

Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

For more information, please contact:

Cam Gordon

647.615.1756

media.relations@senecapolytechnic.ca

Director, Communications and Public Affairs

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/427f22e3-1c72-4bbd-a8d6-4b17a37c5831

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0547b021-2346-41a4-9601-786001fc47d6