Seneca Polytechnic develops new pre-screening tool with support from Ontario Council on Articulation and Transfer

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic is advancing access to postsecondary education in Ontario with the development of a new Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR) pre-screening tool, supported through a new Capacity Building Grant from the Ontario Council on Articulation and Transfer (ONCAT).

The goal of this initiative is to help prospective and current students identify recognition of advanced standing opportunities earlier in the process.

“Ontario students bring a wealth of experience to their education and it’s essential that we recognize and value that learning, reducing barriers to postsecondary education,” said David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic. “This AI-powered tool will provide students with information that will accelerate their path to upskilling or reskilling, and we are grateful to ONCAT for helping us expand mobility for students across the province.”

The initiative supports Seneca and ONCAT’s shared goals of improving student mobility and scaling innovation. The new pre-screening tool will complement Seneca’s current PLAR assessment process and create a more seamless experience.

This is another step forward in Seneca’s leadership of applying AI to support students. Already in 2026, Seneca has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to enhance learning and productivity, and launched its Master of Artificial Intelligence Design & Development program, the institution’s first master’s degree.

