DexCom, Orthofix, Spire Global, and Moderna Investigation Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Reach Out for More Information

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP investigates potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of several publicly traded companies, including DexCom, Inc. (DXCM), Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR), Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX), and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA).

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of DexCom holding shares before January 8, 2024, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/DexComInc

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the lawsuit, DexCom and two of its senior officers (Individual Defendants) repeatedly made false and misleading public statements throughout the Class Period. Particularly, they are accused of omitting truthful information about the Company’s sales force from SEC filings and related material.

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder Spire Global, continuously holding your shares since May 11, 2022, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/SpireGlobalInc

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Spire Global. The lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Extended Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors that, since Spire’s quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company: (1) filed financial statements that were not prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles including, without limitation, principles applicable to proper revenue recognition; (2) filed Sarbanes-Oxley certifications falsely claiming that: (a) Spire’s financial statements did not contain untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state material facts necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the periods covered its financial reports; and (b) had disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting that did not provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of its financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes; (3) faced the likelihood of having to restate its financial statements to remove certain previously recorded pre-space mission activity revenue from the period in which pre-space mission activities were performed under certain contracts, and instead, record that revenue over the period in which data is delivered; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Orthofix Medical Inc. holding shares before October 11, 2022, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/OrthofixMedicalInc

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Orthofix Medical Inc. According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Orthofix's management team was engaged in "repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct that violated multiple code of conduct requirements," which was also "inconsistent with the Company's values and culture." This revelation was particularly egregious as it followed assurances that Orthofix's management team consisted of individuals committed to conducting business in accordance with the highest ethical and legal standards, and further, that these individuals believed in and fostered a strong performance-based culture focused on integrity, collaboration, innovation, diversity, and corporate responsibility.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Moderna, Inc. holding shares before January 18, 2023, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/ModernaInc

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Moderna. The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) mRNA-1345 was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, mRNA-1345's clinical and/or commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com