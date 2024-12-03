Packaging Adhesives Industry Report 2024, with Profiles of 30+ Key Players Including 3M, Ashland, Avery Dennison, Bostik, Dymax, Henkel, Hitachi Chemical, Huntsman, Sika, Toyochem & Wacker Chemie

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Adhesives - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Packaging Adhesives was estimated at US$13.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$21.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Is Fueling the Growth in the Packaging Adhesives Market?



The growth in the packaging adhesives market is driven by factors such as the expansion of e-commerce, rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions, increased food safety regulations, and advancements in adhesive technology. The rapid growth of e-commerce has heightened the need for durable and secure packaging solutions that protect products during shipping and handling. Packaging adhesives offer the strength and flexibility needed to ensure that packages remain intact, reducing damage and improving the consumer experience. With the shift toward online shopping, companies are investing in robust packaging solutions that can withstand transit, and adhesives play a critical role in achieving this reliability. As e-commerce continues to expand, the demand for high-quality adhesives in packaging applications is expected to grow, supporting a seamless customer experience from purchase to delivery.



The demand for sustainable packaging solutions is another key driver, as consumers and companies alike prioritize environmentally friendly options. Adhesives that are biodegradable, recyclable, or derived from bio-based materials align with these preferences, offering a way to reduce environmental impact without compromising performance. Many industries, including food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals, are under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with regulations for sustainable packaging. Packaging adhesives that support recyclability and use fewer harmful chemicals are increasingly sought after, as they help companies meet environmental standards and appeal to eco-conscious consumers. As the global focus on sustainability intensifies, adhesives that enable greener packaging solutions are driving growth in the market, supporting a more sustainable future in packaging.



Food safety regulations and stringent standards for packaging materials are also propelling the adoption of specialized packaging adhesives. In the food and beverage industry, adhesives must comply with food safety standards to ensure that they do not introduce contaminants into products. Adhesives used in direct food contact or cold chain packaging must be non-toxic, odorless, and stable under various temperatures to maintain product integrity.



Pharmaceuticals also require adhesive solutions that meet health and safety regulations to ensure that medication remains protected and uncontaminated. As regulatory requirements continue to evolve, companies are turning to high-quality adhesives that comply with health and safety standards, supporting consumer confidence and public health. This demand for compliance and quality assurance is driving the growth of specialized adhesives in food, pharmaceutical, and personal care packaging.



Finally, advancements in adhesive technology, such as smart adhesives and automation compatibility, are enhancing the versatility and efficiency of packaging adhesives. Smart adhesives that respond to temperature or pressure changes are gaining popularity in industries that require re-sealability, tamper-evidence, or extended shelf life. Automation-compatible adhesives, which set quickly and adhere reliably, support high-speed production and reduce downtime, improving efficiency for manufacturers.



These innovations in adhesive technology make packaging processes more adaptable and efficient, meeting the needs of modern production environments. Together, these factors - the rise of e-commerce, demand for sustainability, regulatory pressures, and technological advancements - are fueling substantial growth in the packaging adhesives market, positioning it as a vital component in the evolution of modern packaging solutions.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Packaging Adhesives market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt based, Other Technologies)

Application (Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Labeling, Flexible Packaging, Folding Cartons, Specialty Packaging, Other Applications)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Water-based Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$10.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.3%. The Solvent-based Technology segment is also set to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.2% CAGR to reach $5.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Packaging Adhesives Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Packaging Adhesives Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Packaging Adhesives Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Packaging Adhesives Market such as 3M, Ashland, Avery Dennison, Bostik, Dymax and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 34 companies featured in this Global Packaging Adhesives Market report include:

3M

Ashland

Avery Dennison

Bostik

Dymax

HB Fuller

Henkel

Hitachi Chemical Company

Huntsman

Jowat

Paramelt

Sika

Toyochem

Wacker chemie

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Packaging Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Flexible Packaging Drives Growth in Packaging Adhesives

Rising Focus on Food Safety and Hygiene Expands Addressable Market for Adhesives

Advancements in Water-Based Adhesive Technologies Propel Market Growth

Stringent Environmental Regulations Bode Well for Bio-Based Adhesive Adoption

Growth of E-commerce and Online Retail Strengthens Demand for Packaging Adhesives

Growing Use of Adhesives in Pharmaceutical Packaging Spurs Market Demand

Expansion of Cold Chain Logistics Generates Demand for Specialty Adhesives

Adhesives Crucial for Ensuring Tamper-Proof Packaging

Rising Consumer Preference for Ready-to-Eat Meals Drives Demand for Packaging Adhesives

Use in Beverage Packaging Sets the Stage for Adhesive Market Expansion

Adhesive Use in Flexible Electronics Packaging Expands Market Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M

Ashland

Avery Dennison

Bostik

Dymax

HB Fuller

Henkel

Hitachi Chemical Company

Huntsman

Jowat

Paramelt

Sika

Toyochem

Wacker chemie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89ao07

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment