Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts to 2034

The report delivers an in-depth understanding of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the bronchopulmonary dysplasia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom and Japan.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market

The incidence of bronchopulmonary dysplasia is on the rise, possibly attributed to the growing population of premature infants worldwide due to infection during pregnancy, preeclampsia, and substance abuse. Additionally, environmental factors such as air pollution, water pollution, and tobacco exposure may amplify the likelihood of causing the disease.

In 2023, the US had the largest market size of bronchopulmonary dysplasia among the 7MM, and is expected to increase further by 2034.

There is no US FDA-approved drug for treating bronchopulmonary dysplasia. Current treatment focuses on minimizing the baby's lung damage and providing support for the lung to heal and grow.

Another major challenge in bronchopulmonary dysplasia treatment is the lack of guidelines outlining effective monitoring protocols for children with established bronchopulmonary dysplasia, leaving healthcare providers without standardized approaches to track their progress and intervene as needed to optimize outcomes.

However, the ongoing research has led to the discovery of potential therapies that aim to address these unmet needs in bronchopulmonary dysplasia treatment. Emerging therapies like Takeda/Oak Hill Bio OHB-607/TAK-607/SHP607 (mecasermin rinfabate), Medipost Pneumostem, and others.

OHB-607 (formerly TAK-607), is a proprietary, recombinant version of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), the natural version of which is a key driver of fetal growth and development in-utero, and its binding protein, IGFBP-3. Its anticipated introduction in the US market in 2028 is expected to significantly challenge existing therapies in the field.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia report encloses a detailed analysis of bronchopulmonary dysplasia-marketed drugs and mid to late-stage (Phase III and Phase II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the bronchopulmonary dysplasia clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.

Emerging Drugs

OHB-607/TAK-607/SHP607 (Mecasermin Rinfabate): Takeda/Oak Hill Bio/ Chiesi OHB-607 (formerly TAK-607), is a proprietary, recombinant version of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), the natural version of which is a key driver of fetal growth and development in-utero, and its binding protein, IGFBP-3. IGF-1 plays an important role in the development of the fetus. It is supplied by the mother until about 30 weeks of gestation, after which the fetus begins producing the growth factor on its own. Levels of IGF-1 dramatically decrease in infants born extremely prematurely (before 28 weeks of gestation), thereby increasing the risk for complications related to the lungs, brain, eyes, and other organs. OHB-607, as a human IGF-1 replacement, is designed to help promote the continued development and maturation of vital organs and the vasculature that supports them. Recently the company posted regarding the execution of an agreement to develop, manufacture, and commercialize OHB-607 with Chiesi. Furthermore, this license and development agreement intends to restart the Phase IIb clinical trial of OHB-607.

Pneumostem: Medipost Pneumostem by Medipost is an allogeneic, umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cell product, currently under development for preventive treatment of bronchopulmonary dysplasia in premature infants. Currently, Phase II clinical trial is ongoing in Korea and the drug candidate has been an orphan drug designated by the US FDA and EMA. Recently, the US FDA granted a fast-track designation for pneumocytes.



Drug Class Insights

Treatment for bronchopulmonary dysplasia encompasses a range of medications aimed at enhancing lung capacity and facilitating breathing. Bronchodilators like albuterol widen the airways, enhancing airflow and lessening respiratory distress. Diuretics, such as furosemide, diminish fluid accumulation in the lungs, easing pulmonary congestion and enhancing respiratory function. Surfactant replacement therapy is utilized to enhance lung compliance and diminish the risk of respiratory distress syndrome, a precursor to bronchopulmonary dysplasia in premature infants. Corticosteroids, despite potential risks, are employed to mitigate lung inflammation in infants with bronchopulmonary dysplasia, aiming to enhance respiratory function.

Additionally, antibiotics are administered to combat respiratory infections, which can worsen lung damage and compromise respiratory function in bronchopulmonary dysplasia patients.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Outlook

Once bronchopulmonary dysplasia develops, the primary goal of the treatment of bronchopulmonary dysplasia is to provide adequate respiratory support and nutrition to promote optimal lung growth. Multiple pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic treatment strategies have been proposed to support survival, minimize further lung injury, and facilitate recovery. Despite advancements like prenatal steroids, surfactants, and improved resuscitation methods boosting premature infant survival, safeguarding their underdeveloped organs from the stress of life-saving measures at birth remains a challenge.

Respiratory therapies span from non-invasive ventilator support to mechanical ventilation with a tracheostomy. Infants with mild bronchopulmonary dysplasia often require oxygen support solely to enhance lung function, without necessitating pharmacological intervention. Pharmacological treatments for bronchopulmonary dysplasia encompass bronchodilators, diuretics, antibiotics, surfactants, and corticosteroids. Although corticosteroids, with their anti-inflammatory properties, have been widely employed in bronchopulmonary dysplasia treatment or prevention, systemic steroid use is linked to significant short- and long-term adverse effects.

However, a few assets in development for bronchopulmonary dysplasia include OHB607 (mecasermin rinfabate), pneumocytes (Human Umbilical Cord Blood Derived-Mesenchymal Stem Cells), CHF5633, AT-100 is being developed and expected to launch during the forecast period.

The current market segmentation is based on the off-label therapies prescribed. The drugs that are being used in the present market include bronchodilators, diuretics, antibiotics, steroids, and others. These are the major segments covered in the forecast model.

Several key players are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development like OHB607 (mecasermin rinfabate) by Takeda/Oak Hill Bio, pneumostem by Medipost, and others.

The market for bronchopulmonary dysplasia is expected to experience positive growth.

The market size of bronchopulmonary dysplasia in the US was highest in the 7MM in 2023, which is anticipated to increase due to the increasing awareness of the disease and the launch of the emerging therapy.

The total market size of EU4 and the UK was calculated to be approximately 19.73% of the total market revenue for the 7MM. These numbers are expected to change during the forecast period (2024-2034).

According to estimates, among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest market size in 2023.

In 2023, Japan with a revenue of approximately 2.58% of the total market revenue for the 7MM, which is expected to increase significantly by 2034.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of bronchopulmonary dysplasia, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and treatment guidelines have been provided.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the current and emerging therapies and the elaborative profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies will impact the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the bronchopulmonary dysplasia, historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind our approach is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends through SWOT analysis and expert insights/KOL views, patient journey, and treatment preferences that help shape and drive the 7MM Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia report insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline Analysis

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Size and Trends

Existing and Future Market Opportunity

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia report key strengths

11 years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Attribute analysis

Drugs Uptake and Key Market Forecast Assumptions

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia report assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Qualitative Analysis (SWOT and Conjoint Analysis)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in 2020

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in 2034

4. Methodology of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology and Market

5. Executive Summary of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction to Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

7.2. Classification of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

7.3. Signs and Symptoms of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

7.4. Etiology associated with Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

7.5. Pathophysiology of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

7.6. Diagnosis of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

7.7. Biomarkers for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

7.8. Treatment and Management of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

8. Patient Journey

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

9.2.1. Incident Cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

9.2.2. Weight-specific Cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

9.2.3. Severity-specific Cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

9.3. Total. Incident. Cases. of. Bronchopulmonary. Dysplasia. in. the. 7MM

9.4. The US

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.6. Japan

10. Emerging Drugs

10.1. Key Cross Competition

10.2. OHB-607/TAK-607/SHP607. (Mecasermin. Rinfabate):. Takeda/Oak. Hill. Bio

10.3. Pneumostem: Medipost

11. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia: Market Analysis

11.1. Key. Findings

11.2. Key. Market. Forecast. Assumptions

11.3. Market. Outlook

11.4. Attribute. Analysis

11.5. Total Market Size of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in the 7MM

11.6. Total Market Size of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia by Therapies in the 7MM

11.7. Market Size of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in the US

11.8. Total Market Size of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in the US

11.9. Market Size of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in EU4 and the UK

11.10. Total Market Size of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in EU4 and the UK

11.11. Market Size of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in Japan

11.12. Total Market Size of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in Japan

