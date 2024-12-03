UPS INVESTIGATION ALERT: Johnson Fistel LLP Investigates United Parcel Services’ Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces its investigation of whether certain directors and officers of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) breached their fiduciary duties to UPS and its shareholders.

What is this about? The United Parcel Service will pay up to a $45 million penalty for improperly valuing a business unit, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on November 22, 2024.

The SEC stated that UPS misrepresented its earnings by not adhering to generally accepted accounting principles in the valuation of its freight unit. According to the SEC order, in 2019, UPS estimated that its freight division would sell for no more than approximately $650 million. UPS's internal analysis suggested that nearly $500 million of goodwill associated with the unit was impaired.

However, instead of using its own analysis, UPS relied on an external consultant's valuation of the freight division. The SEC noted that UPS did not provide the consultant with the necessary information for a fair valuation. The consultant, using assumptions approved by UPS, estimated the freight unit's value at about $2 billion—three times UPS's own estimate.

Based on the consultant's estimate, UPS did not record a goodwill impairment in 2019. The SEC indicated that if UPS had properly valued the division, its earnings and other reported items would have been significantly lower.

Johnson Fistel LLP’s investigation seeks to determine whether UPS senior officers or members of its board of directors harmed the company by breaching their fiduciary duties or otherwise violating securities laws in connection with the foregoing alleged conduct.

