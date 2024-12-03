Stem Cell Manufacturing Industry Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Anterogen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cellular Dynamics International, Holostem Terapie Avanzate and More

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Manufacturing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Stem Cell Manufacturing was estimated at US$13.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$23 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the Stem Cell Manufacturing market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for regenerative therapies that address unmet medical needs across various diseases, such as cardiovascular, neurological, and autoimmune disorders. Advancements in cell culture techniques, bioreactors, and automation have improved scalability, consistency, and cost-effectiveness in stem cell production, supporting broader clinical and commercial applications.
The focus on personalized medicine and targeted treatments has further fueled demand, as stem cells enable customized therapies based on individual patient profiles. Additionally, rising investments in biotechnology research, supportive government regulations, and growing collaboration between research institutes and biopharma companies have contributed to market growth, encouraging large-scale stem cell manufacturing for diverse medical applications.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Culture Media segment, which is expected to reach US$9.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.7%. The Consumables segment is also set to grow at 8% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.4% CAGR to reach $3.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Autologous and Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapies Spurs Market Growth
- Advancements in Bioprocessing Technologies Propel Manufacturing Capabilities
- Expansion of Cell and Gene Therapy Expands Addressable Market
- Growing Use of Stem Cells in Drug Development Strengthens Business Case
- Rising Focus on Personalized Medicine Drives Adoption of Stem Cell Manufacturing
- Increasing Use in Disease Modeling and Tissue Engineering Fuels Growth
- Emergence of Automated Cell Culture Technologies Expands Opportunities
- Rising Focus on Oncology and Cardiovascular Applications Spurs Adoption
- Emergence of 3D Culture Technologies Strengthens Market Growth
- Rising Need for Scalable Manufacturing Solutions Accelerates Demand
- Increasing Use of Stem Cells in Regenerative Orthopedics Propels Manufacturing
