Goldman Sachs Wealth Management Competitor Profile 2024

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Goldman Sachs' wealth management operations. It offers insights into the company's strategy and financial performance, including key data on assets under management. Customer targeting, service proposition, product innovation, and marketing activities are also covered.



Goldman Sachs is one of the world's leading investment banks. It operates through three business divisions: Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management (AWM), and Platform Solutions. Goldman Sachs underwent a major restructuring in 2022 to strengthen its core businesses, diversify its products and services, and streamline its operations. The firm merged its Investment Banking and Global Markets businesses to create the Global Banking & Markets division. Similarly, its Asset Management and Consumer & Wealth Management businesses were combined to form the AWM division in line with the organization of other major Wall Street banks.



Report Scope

Consistent with its restructuring, the bank is focused on divesting its consumer investment businesses. In June 2024, it sold the digital investing accounts of its robo-advisory platform, Marcus Invest, to Betterment, while in November 2023, it sold its Personal Financial Management unit to Creative Planning.

Despite the recent restructuring, Goldman Sachs Wealth Management reported respective 80.3% and 4% growths in its operating revenue and pre-tax profit for 2023.

The firm is steadily advancing towards achieving its sustainability finance targets. In 2023, the group financed and facilitated $130 billion in sustainable financing activity. This has led to a cumulative activity of $555 billion as of December 2023 that includes $302 billion in climate transition, $74 billion in inclusive growth, and the rest across multiple themes.

Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Strategy

Financial Performance

Customers and Products

Brand-Building Activities

