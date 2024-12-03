Wix Recognized as the Most Accessible Website Platform CMS and Best SEO Performer

The annual report, based on expert analysis and comprehensive data, recognized Wix as a leader in web accessibility and SEO

NEW YORK — Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, earned top recognition in the 2024 Web Almanac report as the Most Accessible Website Platform CMS and Best SEO Performer . These distinctions reflect Wix's commitment to empowering users with tools that prioritize website accessibility and optimize discoverability.

This report, produced by the HTTP Archive - a project that tracks how websites are built - provides an annual overview of the state of the web. They gather insights from data collected across millions of websites and cover various aspects like performance, SEO, accessibility and security. The report noted Wix's strong performance in key accessibility metrics compared to industry peers.

Wix performed exceptionally well regarding alternative text for images and the Lighthouse test for color contrast. In addition to accessibility, Wix excelled in SEO, achieving a perfect Lighthouse score of 100 for both mobile and desktop. The report also highlighted Wix's considerable improvements in the amount of sites passing Core Web Vitals , which included optimizations for INP , a new metric introduced earlier this year.

Wix's accessibility achievements stem from a multi-pronged approach:

Built-in Accessibility Features: Including "skip to main content," automatic DOM order adjustments, and support for reduced-motion media queries are some of the features implemented by default in Wix’s Editor and Viewer.

Including "skip to main content," automatic DOM order adjustments, and support for reduced-motion media queries are some of the features implemented by default in Wix’s Editor and Viewer. Accessibility Tools: The Accessibility Wizard enables users to identify and resolve potential accessibility issues with ease.

The Accessibility Wizard enables users to identify and resolve potential accessibility issues with ease. Accessible Templates and Presets: Wix’s templates and design presets are tested for accessibility, providing users with an accessible and user-friendly starting point for their website designs.

Wix’s templates and design presets are tested for accessibility, providing users with an accessible and user-friendly starting point for their website designs. Component Optimization: Continuous improvements ensure accessibility is integrated at every level. These improvements are driven by ongoing audits conducted by Wix’s dedicated accessibility team, following an internal standard developed to ensure products and design systems are designed with accessibility in mind at all stages of development.

“Accessibility and SEO are fundamental to creating meaningful web experiences, and these accolades reinforce our dedication to empowering all users,” said Nati Elimelech, ​​Head of SEO & Accessibility at Wix. “The critical role CMS platforms play in influencing web accessibility, even when the final content creation lies with users, cannot be overstated. We invest so much into accessibility and SEO because we want to build a product where users are able to build accessible sites, so they can grow.”

About Wix

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

