Round Table Pizza Opens Fifth Reno-Area Location

Beloved Pizza Chain Delivers on Northern Nevada Growth with Latest Restaurant Opening

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , announces the opening of its fifth Round Table Pizza location in the Reno area. The new restaurant is located at 115 E. Moana Lane, Reno, NV and offers a gold-standard menu, including hand-crafted premium pizza offerings, and Garlic Parmesan Twists rolled fresh daily.

“We’re proud to showcase our continued growth in Northern Nevada, which has been a strong market for our concept for years,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “We look forward to welcoming old and new guests alike to our brand-new location to feast on our fan-favorite pizzas brimming with flavor such as our King Arthur’s Supreme and Italian Garlic Supreme.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its homemade dough made from scratch and rolled fresh daily as well as for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like hand-sliced vegetables, high-quality meats, and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

The new Round Table Pizza restaurant is located at 115 E. Moana Lane, Reno, NV 89502 and is open Sunday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

For more information on Round Table Pizza, please visit www.roundtablepizza.com .

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Smokey Bones, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family, and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: