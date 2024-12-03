Insurance Center, Inc. Selects Applied Pay to Enhance Premium Payment Processes

Chicago, IL., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that ICI has selected Applied Pay, the industry’s only AMS-native payments solution, to simplify their premium collection process. The agency will leverage Applied Pay’s integration with Applied Epic to automate reconciliation workflows and reduce data entry for clients by autofilling their information from the agency’s AMS into the payment portal, creating a better experience for insureds while reducing agency overhead.

“Our agency is always looking for smarter technology solutions because we believe that if we take the time to learn and invest in new ways of doing things, it will result in greater efficiencies for our team and provide more value to our clients,” said Megan McNary, director of finance, ICI Insurance. “Applied Pay will offer our clients easy and quick options to pay their premiums that require little data entry or guidance from our team, while improving time-consuming internal workflows by automating our invoicing.”

Applied Pay is a cloud-based electronic payments hub that enables agents and brokers to provide their clients with a secure, online way to pay for new and recurring premiums. Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied CSR24 and EZLynx Client Center, Applied Pay provides intuitive, branded checkout pages where policyholders can go to pay for premiums via credit/debit card or ACH bank transfer. It automatically handles payment authorization and tokenizes sensitive information to increase security and ensure compliance. The solution also leverages intelligent automation to reconcile receivables at the account level, reducing the time and effort presently needed to reconcile payments.

“Today’s consumers have become accustomed to one-click payments in nearly every aspect of their life, and they are no longer satisfied with the time-consuming process of paying for insurance premiums with paper checks or cash,” said Chase Petrey, president of Applied Pay, Applied Systems. “Applied Pay will allow ICI Insurance to offer a simple payment experience that models the modern e-commerce shopping cart experiences their clients have come to expect from all their retailers, differentiating themselves from other agencies by provide a superior payment process.”

