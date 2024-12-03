JD Trader: Leading Financial Innovation, Shining at the Dubai Wiki Financial Expo

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a key event in the global financial industry, the 2024 Dubai Wiki Financial Expo attracts financial institutions, industry experts, and technology innovators from all over the world. JD Trader with its outstanding industry reputation and cutting-edge service innovations, is honored to be invited as the official sponsor of the Expo.





Collaborating Globally, Shaping the Future of Finance

The Dubai Wiki Financial Expo is a significant event in the global fintech space, aimed at connecting the world’s financial forces. It covers various frontiers of financial technology, blockchain, investment management, and more, providing a platform for industry professionals to share trends and technological achievements.

As a major sponsor, JD Trader not only demonstrates its influence in the international financial market but also underscores its strong commitment to driving global financial development.

As a leading global fintech company, JD Trader has earned wide market recognition through professional services, advanced technology, and comprehensive financial solutions. Through collaboration with the Dubai Wiki Financial Expo JD Trader aims to share its industry insights and expertise with a global audience, contributing to the growth and transformation of the industry.

"We are honored to be a sponsor of the Dubai Wiki Financial Expo," said a spokesperson for JD Trader. "This recognition is not only for our brand and strength but also a testament to our innovative spirit. We look forward to collaborating with global fintech peers to advance innovation and development in the financial industry."







Empowered by Technology, Serving Global Investors

JD Trader, based in the financial hub of New Zealand, has built a bridge connecting global financial markets with its extensive industry experience and innovative spirit. The company’s operational center is located in Malaysia, which boasts a dynamic talent pool and cutting-edge technology to ensure a rapid response to global market changes.

As a global financial institution serving investors worldwide, JD Trader not only understands local market dynamics but also stays ahead of global financial trends. The firm helps clients seize diversified investment opportunities, from regional growth hotspots to global capital allocation, assisting investors in achieving wealth growth and long-term development.

At this year’s Expo, JD Trader will showcase its latest breakthroughs in fintech and engage with industry peers on how technology can further optimize the efficiency and security of financial services.

Trusted for Professionalism, Witnessing Glory with JD Trader

As a sponsor of the 2024 Dubai Wiki Financial Expo, JD Trader will join all industry stakeholders in this gathering of global wisdom and innovation. Through finance, we will build bridges of cooperation and share development opportunities.

The Dubai Wiki Financial Expo is not only a platform to showcase the latest fintech innovations but also a bridge connecting global financial elites. We look forward to meeting you in Dubai to jointly witness the bright future of financial technology.

About JD Trader

Founded in 2015, JD Trader officially launched its global online trading platform in 2023. As a leading platform for professional trading of U.S. stocks, A-shares, Hong Kong stocks, and other financial derivatives, JD Trader is dedicated to providing a safe and convenient global financial derivatives trading experience, enabling global investments at your fingertips.

For more information, please visit JD Trader Official Website.

Media contact

Contact: Winston.W

Company Name: JD TRADER PRIME LIMITED

Website: https://www.jdnx.com

Email: cater@jdnx.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.