Aeroflow Health Announces Giving Tuesday Donations to Organizations in Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health, a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced its Giving Tuesday donation of $25,000, distributed across five organizations based in Western North Carolina. The nonprofits were selected based on their emphasis to provide equitable access to care within the Western NC region and communities such as Asheville, where Aeroflow was founded 23 years ago and maintains its presence as one of the largest employers in the state.

“Our mission is centered around the commitment to our customers, coworkers, and community to provide and enhance the best care possible. Nurturing community engagement with these nonprofits allows us all to improve health literacy, provide empathy for compassionate and patient-centered care, maintain ethical excellence, and eliminate disparities to ensure healthcare access to all,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. “Following Hurricane Helene’s impact in our area, we’re eager to support these organizations as they continue to work tirelessly to improve the health outcomes in Asheville and the surrounding area.”

The following organizations have received a Giving Tuesday donation from Aeroflow Health:

- The Arc is the largest national community-based organization advocating for and serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The local chapter of Buncombe County promotes and protects human rights for those with disabilities, and ensures they and their families have the support necessary to be fully engaged in their communities. Pisgah Legal Services - A nonprofit providing free civil legal aid, anti-poverty advocacy, and access to health care to people with low incomes in Western North Carolina. Pisgah Legal annually helps more than 23,000 people meet their most basic needs for housing, safety, income, and health care.





Aeroflow Health’s growing team supports patients across the country with a variety of needs, including continence care, motherhood support, sleep support, and diabetes management. Through its innovative platform, Aeroflow is able to connect patients with covered medical equipment and services, while providing a seamless experience to boost engagement and customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Aeroflow Health, please visit: www.aeroflowhealth.com

About Aeroflow Health:

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .