Dragos and Carahsoft Partner to Bring OT Cybersecurity Solutions to the Public Sector

RESTON, Va., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) environments, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® today announced a strategic partnership to deliver industrial cybersecurity solutions to the Public Sector. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Dragos’ Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s platform and OT-specific Dragos WorldView cyber threat intelligence available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

As threats to critical infrastructure increase, the Public Sector requires cutting-edge OT solutions backed by deep expertise. The partnership between Carahsoft and Dragos will bridge this gap, emphasizing a commitment to equipping Government agencies with one of the industry’s most comprehensive and effective OT cybersecurity solutions to safeguard critical infrastructure and industrial control systems.

The Dragos Platform offers comprehensive OT network visibility and security monitoring, enabling customers to identify and inventory assets, manage and prioritize vulnerabilities and detect and respond to threats. The Platform is codified with OT-specific threat analytics and insights from a team of OT cybersecurity practitioners. Dragos WorldView threat intelligence delivers in-depth visibility of emerging threats targeting industrial environments globally, and the defensive recommendations to combat them.

"As operational technology becomes more digital and connected, the protection of our nation's critical infrastructure has never been more necessary,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Carahsoft is thrilled to partner with Dragos, a leader in the industrial cybersecurity realm. Together with our reseller partners we will provide the Public Sector with cyber-attack solutions and protection, ensuring our Government’s most critical IT systems remain secure and resilient."

This strategic partnership will streamline and enhance collaboration between the Government and private industries at a time when technology faces the most pressing and advanced cyber-related threats to date. The new partnership will also reduce the burden on Government agencies for procuring and deploying continuous monitoring, detection and response capabilities for industrial control system cybersecurity.

"Carahsoft is a powerhouse in delivering technology solutions to the Government and this partnership allows us to extend our reach and better serve those entrusted with protecting our nation’s critical infrastructure,” said Robert M. Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Dragos, Inc. “This collaboration will simplify the ability of the Public Sector to procure the state-of-the-art technologies and solutions they need from the private sector as we all work towards the common goal of comprehensive industrial cybersecurity.”

Dragos is available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Dragos team at Carahsoft at (844) 445-5688 or Dragos@carahsoft.com.

About Dragos, Inc.

Dragos provides the most effective OT cybersecurity technology for industrial and critical infrastructure to deliver on our global mission: to safeguard civilization. After nearly a decade of real-world experience handling landmark attacks on OT networks, Dragos understands the complexity and risks of industrial environments, which operate on massive scale with unique systems and exacting availability requirements and are not protected by IT cybersecurity.

The Dragos Platform provides visibility and monitoring of OT environments for asset identification, vulnerability management, and threat detection with continuous insights generated by the industry’s most experienced OT threat intelligence and services team. It discovers and monitors OT, IT, IoT, and IIoT assets within the OT environment and integrates with IT security infrastructure. Dragos protects customers across a range of industrial sectors including electric, oil & gas, manufacturing, water, transportation, mining, and government. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with presence around the world and offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Contact

Kesselring Communications for Dragos

Leslie Kesselring

503-358-1012

Leslie@kesscomm.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Law Enforcement Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com