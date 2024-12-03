SATO signs EUR 250 million committed revolving credit facility

SATO Corporation, Stock exchange release, 3 December 2024 at 4.30 pm

SATO Corporation ("SATO") has strengthened its liquidity position by signing a total of EUR 250 million committed revolving credit facility with the core banks.

The new credit facility has a maturity of three years with two one-year extension options, and its margin is linked to SATO's key sustainability targets. The credit facility replaces SATO's existing credit facility agreements, which would have matured in December 2025.

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns more than 26,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku. SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. www.sato.fi/en