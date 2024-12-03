H.H.C. Group Supports Self-Insured Stakeholders with Rapid Turnaround Cost-Containment Solutions to Address High Volume of Year-End Claims

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H.H.C. Group (H.H.C), the leader in reducing healthcare costs by providing high-quality cost containment using claim negotiation, repricing and independent review solutions, effectively addresses the burdens of managing an enormous volume of year-end claims. With fast, reliable turnaround times, personalized service, expert-driven strategies and a commitment to compliance, H.H.C. helps healthcare payors, TPAs, stop-loss carriers and employers efficiently tackle this seasonal surge, streamline operations and reduce the cost of care.

“With December’s claim volumes creating significant pressure, our clients rely upon H.H.C. to manage their most complex, high-cost and time-sensitive cases,” says Bruce D. Roffé, P.D., M.S., H.I.A., president and CEO, H.H.C. Group. “Our ability to integrate financial and clinical claim evaluations ensures payors achieve cost efficiency and confirm medical necessity, allowing them to close out the year with confidence.”



H.H.C.’s industry-leading solutions include rapid bill review and repricing services, completing claims with a 5-7 day turnaround time. Customizable offerings such as claims negotiation, independent reviews and workers’ compensation solutions are designed to reduce administrative burdens while maximizing savings. The Company’s commitment to compliance, substantiated by its selection as one of five certified Independent Dispute Resolution Entities (IDRE) for the state of New York, underscores its ability to deliver transparent, fair and balanced resolutions for disputed claims under the No Surprises Act.



With seamless onboarding, scalable systems, advanced data analytics and direct access to expert negotiators and clinical specialists, H.H.C. ensures clients benefit from streamlined processes, reduced fraud and superior outcomes.



“December doesn’t have to be a time for claims bottlenecks,” adds Roffé. “We are here to clear the way, leveraging cutting-edge technology and proven negotiation power to support our clients in meeting compliance standards, controlling healthcare costs and starting the new year on the right foot.”

