Nano Drug Delivery System (NDDS) in Cancer Therapy Global Industry Research Report 2024 - Global Forecast to 2030 with Competitive Profiles of 45+ Key Players

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NDDS in Cancer Therapy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for NDDS in Cancer Therapy was estimated at US$19.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$73.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2023 to 2030.





The growth in the NDDS in cancer therapy market is driven by several factors, including the rising global cancer burden, which is prompting the demand for more effective and targeted treatment options. Technological innovations in nanotechnology and drug delivery systems are enabling the development of advanced NDDS platforms, enhancing their precision and reducing side effects.

The increasing shift toward personalized medicine is also fueling demand for NDDS, as these systems enable tailored treatments that target the specific characteristics of each patient's cancer. Additionally, the growing focus on reducing healthcare costs by improving treatment efficacy and minimizing hospitalizations is contributing to the adoption of NDDS in cancer therapy. The pharmaceutical industry's investment in research and development of novel delivery systems is further driving market expansion, as is the support from regulatory agencies for innovative cancer treatments.



How Is NDDS Revolutionizing Cancer Therapy?



Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) are transforming the field of cancer therapy by improving the efficacy, precision, and safety of treatments. Traditional chemotherapy methods often affect both cancerous and healthy cells, leading to significant side effects. NDDS, including nanoparticles, liposomes, and targeted drug delivery systems, allow for more precise targeting of cancer cells, reducing damage to healthy tissues and enhancing the overall effectiveness of treatment.

These systems can also be designed to release drugs in a controlled manner, ensuring sustained therapeutic effects and minimizing the need for frequent dosing. With the increasing complexity of cancer cases, NDDS is becoming an indispensable part of personalized cancer therapy, offering hope for better outcomes and improved patient quality of life.



What Role Does Technology Play in Advancing NDDS for Cancer Treatment?



Technological advancements in materials science and nanotechnology are driving innovations in NDDS, enabling more sophisticated drug delivery mechanisms. Nanoparticles are being engineered to specifically target cancer cells by recognizing molecular markers unique to tumors. These nanoparticles can deliver chemotherapy drugs directly to the tumor site, reducing systemic toxicity.

Additionally, advancements in polymer science have led to the development of biodegradable and biocompatible carriers that ensure safe and efficient drug delivery. Emerging technologies, such as smart drug delivery systems that respond to stimuli like pH changes or heat, are further enhancing the precision of NDDS. These technological breakthroughs are making cancer treatments more effective and less burdensome for patients.



How Is the Healthcare Industry Responding to the Growing Demand for NDDS?



The healthcare industry is witnessing a surge in demand for NDDS, driven by the rising incidence of cancer globally and the need for more effective and personalized treatments. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on research and development of NDDS technologies to meet the growing market demand. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA are providing expedited approvals for NDDS-based therapies that demonstrate significant benefits over conventional treatments.

Additionally, healthcare providers are investing in the necessary infrastructure and training to implement these advanced therapies. The shift toward precision medicine in cancer care is further accelerating the adoption of NDDS, as these systems are key to delivering targeted therapies that match the unique genetic profile of each patient's cancer.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

NDDS in Cancer Therapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Targeted Drug Delivery Systems in Cancer Treatment

Technological Innovations in Nanoparticles and Liposomes for Drug Delivery

Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine for Enhanced Treatment Efficacy

Rising Incidence of Cancer Globally Fueling Demand for Advanced Therapies

Development of Controlled and Sustained Release Drug Systems

Advancements in Polymer-Based Drug Carriers for Reduced Toxicity

Expanding Research in Gene Therapy and Immunotherapy Delivery Platforms

Regulatory Support for Novel Drug Delivery Systems in Oncology

Increasing Use of NDDS in Combination Therapies for Multi-Modal Treatment

Rising Healthcare Investments in Precision Oncology

Growth in Biopharmaceutical Research for Advanced Drug Formulations

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)

20Med Therapeutics

Acuitas Therapeutics

AD Particles

Ademtech SA

Advanced NanoTechnology Lab

Advanced NanoTherapies Inc.

ADVANO

Alpha-O Peptides AG

Applied Nanoparticles

Avidea Technologies

