Completion of Amundi’s share repurchase programme

Amundi’s share repurchase programme, which started on 7 October 2024, was fully completed on 27 November 2024.

As of 27 November 2024, 1,000,000 shares of Amundi have been purchased pursuant to the instruction given to an independent investment services provider, for an aggregate purchase price of 67,367,302 euros. Such instruction was therefore terminated as of the same date.

As previously announced, this operation aimed to acquire the shares necessary to cover the performance share plans for Amundi employees that have already been allocated, and those to come, in order to avoid dilution of existing shareholders. These shares will be delivered starting in 2025, at the end of the vesting period and subject to certain conditions of performance and presence.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.2 trillion of assets2.

With its six international investment hubs3, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,500 employees in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

www.amundi.com

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2024, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2023

2 Amundi data as at 30/09/2024

3 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

