LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) Chairman & CEO Wendy Simpson Interviewed by Advisor Access

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor Access spoke at length with Wendy Simpson, Chairman & CEO

Advisor Access: For readers unfamiliar with LTC Properties, would you share an overview of the REIT?

Wendy Simpson: LTC has been a trusted investor in needs-based seniors housing and care for more than 30 years. Over that time, we’ve developed deep expertise, allowing us to successfully navigate various real estate cycles and adapt to changing market conditions.

Our portfolio is diverse, with investments in 191 properties across 25 states…

AA: What drove your improved performance for the third quarter?

WS: We have been working diligently to streamline our portfolio, which is a key part of our broader strategy to strengthen our business for the long-term…

AA: What is LTC's current growth strategy?

WS: Thanks to our efforts to strengthen our balance sheet, we are in a strong position to focus on growth…

In the third quarter, we originated a $26.1 million mortgage loan for the construction of a seniors housing community in Illinois…

AA: LTC was able to maintain payment of monthly dividends throughout the pandemic when most healthcare REITs cut theirs. In fact, the company has a record of 235 consecutive monthly dividend payments. What sets LTC apart that makes this possible?

WS: We are extremely proud of our record of 235 consecutive monthly dividend payments…

With a current yield of nearly 6%, our dividend provides a strong return for all investors, particularly retirees on fixed incomes…

AA: Can you talk about the latest trends in the seniors housing industry?

WS: The seniors housing industry has seen a resurgence over the last several years. Occupancy rates have improved consistently, with the third quarter of 2024 marking the 13th consecutive quarter of increases…

