Surgical Drainage Devices Market, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2030

The surgical drainage devices market was valued at USD 1.85 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 2.57 billion by 2030.

The Surgical drainage devices market is expanding rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancers and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), the growing number of surgical procedures due to a sedentary lifestyle leading to obesity, and the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures that are expected to escalate the overall growth of the surgical drainage devices market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.



Surgical drainage devices Market Dynamics:



The Global Cancer Observatory (2024), estimated that the new instances of cancer globally would reach from 20 million to 24.1 million 2030. Moreover, it stated that Asia accounted for 9,826,539 cancer cases, Europe accounted for 4,471,422 cancer cases, LAC accounted for 1,551,060 cancer cases, and Africa accounted for 1,185,216 cancer cases.



Also, data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2024, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) stated that 20 million new instances of cancer were registered in 2022 globally. Additionally, as per the same source, lung cancer accounted for 2.5 million new cases globally, of all the registered new cancer cases, making it the most common cancer. As cancer surgeries rise, efficient fluid management is essential to prevent complications and enhance recovery, making these devices indispensable in cancer treatment protocols. This trend highlights their growing importance in ensuring patient safety and optimal healing and hence rising cancer cases are driving demand for surgical drainage devices market.



Data from the National Institute of Health (2024) stated that the current prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is 50% to 60% for people in their 60s, increasing to 80% to 90% of those older than 70 years of age, globally. Moreover, the World Health Organization (2021) further stated that between 2015 and 2050, people between 60 years and above will double from 12 to 22%, and will eventually reach 2.1 billion by the year 2050, globally. As BPH leads to urinary retention, interventions such as catheterization and minimally invasive procedures often require drainage systems to manage fluids and reduce post-operative complications, particularly in older patients. This growing demographic is fueling the need for efficient drainage solutions in urological care.



According to the data provided by the World Health Organization (2024), in 2022 globally out of 8 people, 1 person was living with obesity. Furthermore, as per the same source in 2022, approximately 2.5 billion people were overweight and out of these 890 million people were living with obesity worldwide. As the prevalence of obesity and related comorbidities continues to rise globally, there is a growing demand for bariatric surgery as an effective treatment option for severe obesity. This increased demand for bariatric procedures directly translates to a higher demand for surgical drainage devices used in these surgeries.



Therefore, the factors stated above collectively will drive the overall surgical drainage devices market growth.



However, risks associated with the use of surgical drainage devices, availability of alternative procedures, and others may prove to be challenging factors for surgical drainage devices market growth.



Surgical drainage devices Market Segment Analysis:



In the type segment of the surgical drainage devices market, the negative pressure wound therapy, sub-category of active surgical drainage devices is expected to have a significant revenue share. This is because of the widespread uses and features of negative pressure wound therapy that enhance their utility and effectiveness.



One of the benefits is their convenience and ease of use, as these devices come pre-assembled and ready for immediate application, eliminating the need for complex setup and maintenance.



This streamlined approach reduces the risk of infection and simplifies the treatment process for healthcare providers. Additionally, negative pressure wound therapy devices are designed to be compact and portable, making them ideal for use in a variety of settings, including outpatient clinics and home care environments. Their disposable nature also minimizes the risk of cross-contamination and eliminates the need for time-consuming cleaning and reprocessing.



Moreover, new developments in the negative pressure wound therapy product lines and new product launches are bolstering the sub-category growth. For instance, in January 2022, Smith & Nephew plc added new indications for its Pico 7 and Pico 14 single-use negative pressure wound therapy (sNPWT) systems. The FDA cleared the London-based device maker's systems for reducing the incidence of both deep and superficial incisional surgical sites and dehiscence. The Pico 7Y system, which treated two wounds simultaneously, was also cleared to aid in the reduction of the incidence of superficial incisional SSIs for high-risk patients in class I wounds, post-operative seroma, and dehiscence.



Therefore the widespread uses and various features of negative pressure wound therapy enhance performance and usability, solidifying the significant impact on the growth of the overall surgical drainage devices market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.



North America is expected to dominate the overall surgical drainage devices market:



Among all the regions, North America dominated the surgical drainage devices market in 2023 and is expected to do the same during the forecast period. This is driven by the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries along with rising aesthetic procedures in the region. Advancement in surgical drainage devices, regulatory support, and the introduction of innovative devices by key market players are acting as key factors contributing to the growth of the surgical drainage devices market in the North America region during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.



According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (2024), in 2021 more than 100,000 shoulder replacement surgeries were performed annually in the U.S, encompassing total shoulder replacement, hemi arthroplasty, and reverse total shoulder replacement. As per the same source, it projects that by 2025, the number of shoulder replacement procedures in the U.S. could range between 174,000 and 350,000.



As per data by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (2023), the total number of aesthetic procedures that took place in the US were 6,196,701, including both surgical and non-surgical procedures. The US was also the country with the highest number of non-surgical procedures worldwide in 2023, with 4,405,599 procedures in 2023. The source further stated that the US was the country with the highest number of aesthetic surgeons globally, with 7,750 surgeons in 2023.



Since number of orthopedic and aesthetic surgeries are increasing, surgical drainage devices are essential in preventing complications such as infections and ensuring quicker recovery. As surgical complexity increases, advanced drainage systems become critical in improving patient outcomes and reducing hospital stays. Thereby escalating the market for surgical drainage devices.



Rising product developmental activities by regulatory bodies and key players in the region will further boost the market for surgical drainage devices. For example, in August 2021, OMAVAC Medical Solutions, Inc. announced the grant of a United States Patent, covering its SOMAVAC SVS Smart Suction Technology and surgical drain management platform.



Therefore, the interplay of all the aforementioned factors would provide a conducive growth environment for the North American surgical drainage devices market.



Surgical drainage devices Market key players:



Some of the key market players operating in the surgical drainage devices market include Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen, Cook Medical, Acelity I.P Inc., BD, Johnson & Johnson Services, Medela, ConvaTec, Romsons Group, Redax, Medline Industries, Integra LifeSciences, Poly Medicure, Global Medikit, Degania Silicone, Stryker, Teleflex, Smith & Nephew and others.

