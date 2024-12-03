Anfield Energy Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the proposed plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) between the Company and IsoEnergy Ltd. was approved at the Company’s special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 3, 2024.

The resolution approving the Arrangement (the “Arrangement Resolution”) was required to be passed by: (i) the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds (66 ⅔%) of the votes cast by Anfield shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting (the “Shareholder Vote”); and (ii) a simple majority of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting and entitled to vote at the Meeting, excluding votes held by persons described in items (a) through (d) of Section 8.1(2) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, being the votes held by Corey Dias, Joshua Bleak and Ken Mushinski. The hearing of the application for a final order in respect of the Arrangement is scheduled for December 6, 2024, or as soon thereafter as the application can be heard. Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of court and stock exchange approvals. Subject to the satisfaction of these closing conditions, the parties currently expect to complete the Arrangement in December 2024.

Anfield is also pleased to announce that the parties have received written notice from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States that it has concluded its review of the Arrangement and determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to the Arrangement.

About Anfield

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (AEC-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ANFIELD ENERGY INC.

Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer

