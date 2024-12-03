AMG to Present at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMG, a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally, announced today that Jay C. Horgen, Chief Executive Officer, and Dava E. Ritchea, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to speak at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 12:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through AMG’s website at https://ir.amg.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available through AMG’s website shortly after the event.

About AMG

AMG (NYSE: AMG) is a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally. AMG’s strategy is to generate long‐term value by investing in a diverse array of high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. Through its distinctive approach, AMG magnifies its Affiliates' existing advantages and actively supports their independence and ownership culture. As of September 30, 2024, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $728 billion across a diverse range of private markets, liquid alternative, and differentiated long-only investment strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

