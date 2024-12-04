Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Announces Offering and Pricing of Reopening of $100 Million Senior Notes Due 2029

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or “the Company”) (TSX:DBM) announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with a syndicate of underwriters consisting of Stifel and CIBC Capital Markets as joint active bookrunning managers, and National Bank Financial Markets, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities as joint bookrunners, to sell an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.50% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”). The 2029 Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Doman maturing September 17, 2029, and ranking equally with all other present and future senior unsecured indebtedness of the Company. The notes will be issued at a price of 101.5% of their face value (plus accrued interest from September 17, 2024), with yield to call of 6.889% and a yield to maturity of 7.119%. The notes will have identical terms and be fungible (following the expiry of the applicable statutory hold period) with and be part of a single series with the $265 million aggregate principal amount of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due 2029 issued by the Company on September 17, 2024.

The net proceeds from the issuance will be approximately $98.25 million. Doman intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its syndicated credit facility. The Company will retain the ability to draw on its syndicated credit facility in the future to fund potential acquisitions, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering of 2029 Notes is expected to close on or about December 10, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. The 2029 Notes were offered on a private placement basis in each of the provinces of Canada pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions. The 2029 Notes have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and are being offered and sold into the U.S. only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act.

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM.

As Canada’s only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector, Doman operates several distinct divisions with multiple treating plants, planing and specialty facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities across Canada and coast-to-coast across the United States.

Strategically located across Canada, Doman Building Materials Canada operates distribution centres coast-to-coast, and Doman Treated Wood Canada operates multiple treating plants near major cities. In the United States; headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Doman Lumber operates 21 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in nine states, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building material servicing the central U.S.; Doman Tucker Lumber operates three treating plants, specialty sawmilling operations and a captive trucking fleet serving the U.S. east coast; Doman Building Materials USA and Doman Treated Wood USA serve the U.S. west coast with multiple locations in California and Oregon; and in the state of Hawaii the Honsador Building Products Group services 15 locations across all the islands. The Company’s Canadian operations also include ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through its Doman Timber operations.

For additional information on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., please refer to the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website www.domanbm.com

