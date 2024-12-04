ASP ISOTOPES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ASP Isotopes Inc. on Behalf of ASP Isotopes Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ASP Isotopes Inc. (“ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ASPI) on behalf of ASP Isotopes stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether ASP Isotopes has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

A report from Fuzzy Panda Research alleged serious concerns about the company's technological capabilities, business practices, and partnerships. The report claims that ASP Isotopes is promoting outdated uranium enrichment technology while relying on paid stock promotions, potentially misleading investors about its capabilities.

Following this news, shares of ASP Isotopes fell 20% on November 26, 2024.

