Summary of the EfTEN EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS webinars





On December 3, 2024, webinars of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS were held, where:

Viljar Arakas, the board member of the fund, introduced the secondary public offering of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares in Estonian; Laurynas Žilys, head of EfTEN Capital Lithuania, introduced the secondary public offering of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares in Lithuanian.

The EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS would like to thank all participants.

The recording of the webinar can be followed in Estonian language up here and the presentation is available at the fund’s web page here.

The recording of the webinar can be followed in Lithuanian language up here and the presentation is available in English at the fund’s web page here.

Public offering of the shares ends on December 6, 2024 at 15:30 (EET).

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone +372 655 9515

Email: viljar.arakas@eften.ee



