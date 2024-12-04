4 DECEMBER 2024

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 3 December 2024 it purchased for cancellation under an existing authority granted by shareholders 1,979,367 ordinary shares of 5p each in the market at a price of 54.34p per share, representing approximately 0.89% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital. There remain 221,196,352 ordinary shares in issue.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 221,196,352 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 221,196,352 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify the voting rights they hold in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

