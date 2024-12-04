Nexans secures important contract for offshore wind project in the southern North Sea

Nexans has been awarded an important contract with ScottishPower Renewables to deliver high-voltage subsea export cables for the East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm in the southern North Sea.





The project will generate up to 960MW of renewable energy – enough to power the equivalent of almost 1 million UK homes.





The expected completion of the project is by the end of 2028, supporting the UK's renewable energy goals.





Paris, December 4, 2024 – Nexans, a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services, has been awarded an important contract by ScottishPower Renewables (part of the Iberdrola Group) for the East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm project. This project represents a critical milestone in Nexans' commitment to electrifying the future and supporting the European energy transition.

The East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm, located approximately 33 kilometers from the Suffolk coast in the southern North Sea, will have an installed capacity of up to 960MW, making it an important contributor to the UK's renewable energy landscape. The wind farm will play a significant role in the UK's renewable energy landscape, generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of almost one million homes.

Under this contract, Nexans will supply and install approximately 100 kilometers of 275kV high voltage subsea export cables and 55 kilometers of onshore cables, connecting the wind farm to the UK electricity grid. These cables will be manufactured at Nexans' advanced production facilities in Halden, Norway, and Charleroi, Belgium, ensuring the highest quality and reliability for this crucial renewable energy infrastructure.

Pascal Radue, EVP of Nexans’ PWR-Transmission Business Group, says: “We are delighted to have been chosen by ScottishPower Renewables for the East Anglia TWO project. This award is a testament to Nexans' proven expertise in high voltage cable solutions and highlights our commitment to delivering projects on time that drive the UK's renewable energy ambitions forward.”

Charlie Jordan, ScottishPower Renewables CEO, said: "It’s great to have Nexans on board again as a trusted partner as we continue to secure our supply chain for East Anglia TWO on the back of our renewables auction success. The company’s strong track record and expertise in 275kV AC technology – combined with its ability to deliver on schedule – made it the obvious choice. East Anglia TWO marks a £4 billion investment for ScottishPower as we continue to build more green generation for the UK and we look forward to working with Nexans to bring it to life.”

The cable installation is scheduled to take place in 2027 and 2028, with the project set for completion by the end of 2028. Building on the success of the East Anglia ONE project, this collaboration further solidifies Nexans' position as a trusted partner in the offshore wind sector, capable of delivering complex projects that contribute to a sustainable energy future.

