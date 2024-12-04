Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Appoints New President of Operations to Promote High-quality Business Development

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading technology company for home water solutions in China, today announced the appointment of Mr. Guang Wu as President of Operations, effective December 4, 2024. In this role, Mr. Wu will focus on driving high-quality business development and enhancing operational efficiency.

Mr. Wu brings over 20 years of experience in business development and marketing within the domestic home appliances and home furnishing industry. Prior to joining Viomi, he served as Vice President and General Manager of Domestic Marketing at Sleemon Group. Before that, he managed domestic marketing for the Living Appliance Division at Midea Group for many years. Throughout his career, Mr. Wu has consistently led teams to achieve significant growth and numerous breakthroughs.

Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder and CEO of Viomi, commented: “In 2024, we successfully completed our strategic transformation, focusing on home water solutions and returning to a net income position. As we move into 2025, we will continue to deepen and strengthen our channels to promote Viomi’s high-quality growth and sustainable development. We warmly welcome Mr. Wu to the Viomi team and believe that his extensive experience and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategic growth plan.”

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is “AI for Better Water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.

As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive “Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading “Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.

