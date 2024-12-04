Revolutionary Climate Technologies Positioned to Propel Corporates Towards Emission Targets

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Climate Tech" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses nine climate technologies that will help corporates cut emissions. Renewable energy and electrification are key to short-term emissions targets. Agritech, carbon capture and storage, nuclear, and hydrogen are key to achieving long-term emissions targets.



Key Highlights

Switching to cleaner sources of energy like solar and wind will be key to corporates achieving their 2030 targets. Solar is scaling at a rapid rate and will be close to overtaking coal as the world's leading source of power by 2035. Many companies are already choosing to install solar capacity onsite.

Automakers will continue to increase their output of electric vehicles, and companies in other sectors will need to cut emissions from their vehicle fleets and logistics. Electric and hybrid vehicles will make up 60% of all new light vehicle sales by 2030, according to the analyst forecasts. However, alternative fuels like biofuels and e-fuels, which will be needed for heavier vehicles, will lack scale until the 2030s.

Nuclear is being made more readily available to corporates in the form of small modular reactors (SMRs), which are small, pre-fabricated nuclear reactors. Some corporates already have SMRs on order, but they will not be in operation until nearer 2030, and the market is unlikely to scale in time to meet 2030 targets.

Report Scope

The nine technologies covered in this report are renewable energy, batteries and energy storage, electric vehicles and alternative fuels, monitoring tools, agritech, green buildings, carbon capture and storage, nuclear small modular reactors, and hydrogen.

Alongside overviews of each technology, this report also provides guidance on where companies in specific sectors should focus their time and resources.

Reasons to Buy

Companies across all industries are under pressure to reduce their emissions.

This report highlights nine technologies that can help businesses achieve emissions targets, both short-term and long-term, and identifies key players and relevant use cases.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

What is Net Zero?

Technologies for Achieving Short-Term Emissions Targets

Technologies for Achieving Long-Term Emissions Targets

Company Coverage:

Adani

AES

Air Liquide

Air Products

Aira

Alleo

Alliant

Altana

Amazon

Anglo American Platinum

Applied Materials

Arcadia

Astronergy

Aurora

BASF

Basin Electric Power Cooperative

BatterySmart

Bayer

BMW Group

BP

Budweiser

BYD

CALB

Canadian Natural

Canadian Solar

Carbon Capture

Carrier Global

CATL

Charm Industrial

Chevron

CISCO

CK Infrastructure

Climate for Life

ClimateAI

Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Corteva

CWP Global

Deep Sky

Dogtooth

Dow

Drax

DSM

Ecoflow

Econic Energy

Ecorobotix

Electric Hydrogen

Enbridge

Enel

Enhance

Enpal

Equinix

Exelon

ExxonMobil

Flash Forest

Fortescue

GE Hitachi

GEELY

General Fusion

GHGSAT

GHI

Google

Gradient

Greengo

Greenlabs

GSK

H2 Green Steel

HaydenAI

Hermes

HitecVision

Honda

Hyme

Hysetco

Hyundai

Iberdrola

iCON Industries

International Airlines Group

JA Solar

JER Group

Jinko Solar

John Deere

Johnson & Johnson

Kairos Power

Kelvin

Kia

Kubota

Last Energy

LG Energy Solution

Linde

Loam

Longi

Lumio

Maersk

Marks and Spencer

Measurabl

Mercedes-Benz

Microsoft

Miovision

Mitsubishi

Mondelez

Montana Renewables

Natron

Naturgy Energy Group

Neste

Nestle

Newlight

Nextera Energy

NIBE Indstrier

Nuscale

NVEnergy

Nvidia

Occidental Petroleum

Octopus Energy

Ohmium

Oishii

Oklo

OMV Petrom

Panasonic

Perpetual Next

Pfizer

Plenty

Porsche

QCells

Quilt

Qvantum

RAG Australia

Redwood Materials

Rexel

Robert Bosch Stiftung

RWE

SAIC

Samsung SDI

Santos

Saudi Aramco

Schneider Electric

Shell

Sion Power

SK innovation

Slinftec

Span

SPIC

Standard Power

Stellantis

StoreDot

Sunfire

Syngenta

Taineng

Takeda

Tesla

Tomra

TotalEnergies

Toyota

Trina Solar

TW Solar

Verdox

Verkor

Virgin Atlantic

Volkswagen

Volvo

Walmart

Wasco

Winter Farm

World Energy

Xcimer

X-energy

Zap Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xy7pow

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.