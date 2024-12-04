Revolutionary Climate Technologies Positioned to Propel Corporates Towards Emission Targets

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Climate Tech" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report assesses nine climate technologies that will help corporates cut emissions. Renewable energy and electrification are key to short-term emissions targets. Agritech, carbon capture and storage, nuclear, and hydrogen are key to achieving long-term emissions targets.
Key Highlights
- Switching to cleaner sources of energy like solar and wind will be key to corporates achieving their 2030 targets. Solar is scaling at a rapid rate and will be close to overtaking coal as the world's leading source of power by 2035. Many companies are already choosing to install solar capacity onsite.
- Automakers will continue to increase their output of electric vehicles, and companies in other sectors will need to cut emissions from their vehicle fleets and logistics. Electric and hybrid vehicles will make up 60% of all new light vehicle sales by 2030, according to the analyst forecasts. However, alternative fuels like biofuels and e-fuels, which will be needed for heavier vehicles, will lack scale until the 2030s.
- Nuclear is being made more readily available to corporates in the form of small modular reactors (SMRs), which are small, pre-fabricated nuclear reactors. Some corporates already have SMRs on order, but they will not be in operation until nearer 2030, and the market is unlikely to scale in time to meet 2030 targets.
Report Scope
- The nine technologies covered in this report are renewable energy, batteries and energy storage, electric vehicles and alternative fuels, monitoring tools, agritech, green buildings, carbon capture and storage, nuclear small modular reactors, and hydrogen.
- Alongside overviews of each technology, this report also provides guidance on where companies in specific sectors should focus their time and resources.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- What is Net Zero?
- Technologies for Achieving Short-Term Emissions Targets
- Technologies for Achieving Long-Term Emissions Targets
