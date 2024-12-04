Comprehensive 2024 Global Wind Farms Database Catalogues Over 40,000 Entries

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The most extensive database of wind farms across the globe now offers an unparalleled depth of information, encompassing 41430 entries spread over 135 countries. This consolidation of data marks a significant development in the renewable energy sector, providing a detailed landscape of wind farms, both onshore and offshore.

Detailed Insights into the Wind Energy Sector

The database provides a meticulous breakdown of the international wind energy market, distinguishing operational and developmental projects with accuracy. Onshore wind farms account for the majority of entries, with 35578 operational sites generating a notable capacity of 882.3 GW. In contrast, the database identifies 1393 entries that denote wind farms currently under construction, amounting to 194.8 GW.

Offshore Wind Potential Highlighted

In the burgeoning offshore market, the database outlines 1272 planned projects with a potential of 1136.3 GW, alongside 131 approved projects yielding 62.5 GW. Operational offshore wind farms number 380 entries with a capacity of 68.8 GW, while those under construction total 54 entries amounting to 26.5 GW, indicating powerful growth potential in the sector's future.

A Resource for Multiple Stakeholders

Providing content vital for industry stakeholders, the database includes comprehensive details on location, specifying the country, zone/district, city, and precise WGS84 coordinates of each wind farm. Turbine information from the manufacturer and model to the hub height and the total number of turbines is meticulously catalogued, culminating in the total power output.

The database goes further in capturing the various players in the wind energy market, listing developers, operators, and owners. Status data, such as the current status of the farm and the commissioning date, offers additional clarity and speaks to the database's commitment to currency and relevance in this fast-evolving industry.

Available in user-friendly Excel or .CSV file formats, this database is poised to be an essential resource for a broad spectrum of users, from energy analysts to strategic planners, and from investors to policy makers. Its role in underlining the wind energy sector's trajectory cannot be overstated, as it offers a comprehensive overview that speaks to the present and gestures towards a dynamic future of renewable energy.

