Major shareholder announcement

Further to the announcement and registration of the capital increase related to the private placement in company announcement no. 24.20, Bang & Olufsen A/S (“B&O” or the” Company”) has been notified of the following:
- Dyvig Holdings A/S subscribed for shares in the issuance and now holds more than 10 percent of the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company.
- Azura Partners Boreale SARL subscribed for shares in the issuance and now holds more than 5 percent of the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company.
For more information, please contact:
Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4153 7303
Attachment