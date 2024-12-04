Major shareholder announcement

Further to the announcement and registration of the capital increase related to the private placement in company announcement no. 24.20, Bang & Olufsen A/S (“B&O” or the” Company”) has been notified of the following:

Dyvig Holdings A/S subscribed for shares in the issuance and now holds more than 10 percent of the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company.

Azura Partners Boreale SARL subscribed for shares in the issuance and now holds more than 5 percent of the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company.

