Europe Vending Machine Market Forecast Report and Competitive Analysis, 2024-2032 Featuring Honeywell International, Selecta, Aramark, Azkoyen, ventopay, Nayax, and Worldline

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Vending Machine Market Forecast Report by Type, Application, Payment Mode, Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Vending Machine Market was US$ 18.60 Billion in 2023 and will grow US$ 40.26 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.96 % from 2024 to 2032. Vending machine demand is rising as a result of customers' hectic lifestyles and growing need for on-the-go food and beverages. It is also predicted that the region's growing coffee consumer base will fuel market expansion.







Since they are a handy point of sale and are about the size of a one-square-meter shop, vending machines are widely available. While the majority of the machines are found in businesses and offices, the remainder are dispersed throughout public spaces such as public libraries, bus stops, airports, and gas stations. Bean-to-cup espresso machines have replaced hot beverage machines in recent years, providing specialized and premium coffees. While filter coffee is becoming less and less popular in Europe, there is still a significant market for coffee beans and capsules. In the UK, coffee consumption in offices has increased significantly in recent years.



According to a TopBrewer blog post from 2019, office coffee consumption in Europe has grown by more than 6% annually on average throughout the previous three years. It is anticipated that this tendency would continue in the upcoming years. Some other European nations exhibit a marked increase in the amount of coffee consumed in offices. In Northern Europe and several Eastern European nations, such Poland and the Czech Republic, this tendency is especially prominent. It is anticipated that these factors would propel the market's expansion in the upcoming years.



Growth Factors in the Europe Vending Machine Industry

Increasing Convenience



The market for vending machines is mostly being driven by consumers' growing preference for simple, fast transactions. By giving users round-the-clock access to a wide range of consumer goods, these devices facilitate a smooth shopping experience and eventually remove the need for human interaction. Furthermore, there is a growing global need for vending machines due to the increase of commercial venues including hotels and motels, retail stores, and manufacturing facilities.

For instance, numerous other businesses from a range of industries are growing by setting up vending machines all over the world. For example, the Swedish vending machine manufacturer RVM Systems stated in May 2022 that it will install a line of reverse vending machines that had a capacity of 100 containers. These devices are primarily meant to encourage responsible canning of beverage cans and the discarding of unwanted plastic bottles. Incentives such as ActiveSG credits and shopping rewards are also given out by these machines.



The Increase in Food Product Demand Owing to hectic lifestyles and the use of vending machines to improve shopping



For customers looking to buy food and drinks, vending machines are a particularly convenient option because of their portability and quick delivery. The need for easily accessible food has grown in recent years as a result of urbanization, busy lifestyles, and similar consumer habits. As a result, there is a sharp increase in the demand for vending machines, especially in public spaces like offices and businesses. Vending machines sell non-food items such as tickets, stamps, newspapers, toiletries, and other minor items. Additionally, the demand for vending machines has grown as they offer more digital and cashless payment options than traditional cash purchases.



Based on the Internet of Things, manufacturers are creating and releasing vending machines (IoT). This has made it possible to gather data in real-time and provide a complete Internet of things solution for better machine monitoring. As a result, gathering customer feedback and expectations has gotten easier, and customers now enjoy better shopping experiences. The industry has been forced to respond to shifts in consumer behavior by offering more modern, mobile solutions due to ongoing innovation and technical breakthroughs. Furthermore, improvements like speech recognition, interactive displays, and big data integration have improved user-friendliness and convenience for customers using vending machines, which has positively impacted demand for these devices.



Italy Vending Machine Market:



The country with the largest revenue share was Italy. When it comes to the total number of vending machines in place, it is the top nation. Furthermore, ongoing technological and design innovation promotes market expansion. Confida claims that coffee is the most popular item sold via vending machines. Furthermore, the industry will expand due to consumers' increasing desire for premium coffee, which may be obtained through vending machines that grind the beans and serve freshly ground coffee upon payment. Moreover, vending machines are being installed in commercial spaces in Italy in greater and greater numbers.



These vending machines are attracting a lot of customers who are shopping for weekly groceries and pantry replenishments. Loaves of prepackaged bread, fruit drinks, chocolate bars, and packs of sliced salami are just a few of the many items that these machines sell. Vending machine adoption is expected to increase significantly in France, particularly in the country's fresh food industry, and the country is expected to post a substantial CAGR in this regard. These devices have a number of benefits, including the ability to serve hot food continuously and the ability to handle hygienic concerns because the food is contactless. Fresh and hot food vending machines are becoming more and more popular, and as a result, there is a progressive increase in demand for these machines in public and commercial settings including banks, offices, commercial buildings, schools, and subways.



Europe Vending Machine Market Company Overview



Some of the industry leaders seen in the Europe Vending Machine Market Includes Honeywell International Inc., Selecta, Aramark Corporation, Azkoyen Group, ventopay GmbH, Nayax Ltd., Worldline





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $40.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Vending Machine Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Type

6.2 Application

6.3 Payment Mode

6.4 Country



7. Type

7.1 Smart

7.2 Traditional



8. Application

8.1 Commercial Places

8.2 Offices

8.3 Public Places

8.4 Others



9. Payment Mode

9.1 Cash Payment

9.2 Cashless Payment



10. Country

10.1 France

10.2 Germany

10.3 Italy

10.4 Spain

10.5 United Kingdom

10.6 Belgium

10.7 Netherlands

10.8 Turkey

10.9 Rest of Europe



11. Porter's Five Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Key Players

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Persons

13.3 Recent Development & Strategies

13.4 Product Portfolio

13.5 Financial Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6jn1i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment